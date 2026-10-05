Trump calls Indian Captain Smit Machchhar a hero; Calls co-pilot a “Terrorist or whack job”

- ADVERTISEMENT -



US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the mid-air attack aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, in which the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the plane.

Addressing the media about the incident on October 1, Trump said that he spoke with Netanyahu regarding the harrowing mid-air attack and described the attacker as “perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job, and he stabbed the pilot.”

“The pilot was in very bad shape. But in a way, he was a hero to open the door,” Trump added.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

He also praised the Israeli plumber and others who managed to land the plane safely after the harrowing incident.