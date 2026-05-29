Trump admin, Indian govt set to take nations to ‘new highs’: WH Spokesperson Kush Desai

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White House Spokesperson Kush Desai reaffirmed US President Donald Trump’s priority to the strategic partnership with India, mentioning the phone call moment with US Ambassador Sergio Gor and underlining the importance of US State Secretary Marco Rubio’s four-day visit to India.

Speaking with ANI May 27, 2026, Desai said that the Trump administration and the Indian government are set to take the two countries to new highs.

“President Trump has consistently underscored his support for America’s strategic partnership with India, including on speaker phone with Ambassador Gor just days ago during an America 250 celebration in New Delhi,” he told ANI.

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Desai was referring to the direct moment of diplomacy when Sergio Gor placed his telephone against a microphone during grand celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of America’s independence, allowing the gathered dignitaries to hear Trump’s live address.

“I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. (Narendra) Modi is great, he is my friend, and I just want to say a very good evening to everybody,” Trump said during the call, reiterating, “I am a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi.”

Kush Desai also said that Marco Rubio’s “landmark” visit to India was built on Trump’s push to “expand bilateral ties and cooperation. Noting the outcome of the visit, he mentioned that PM Modi and Trump have a “close friendship”, which is focused on both countries’ growth.

“Secretary Rubio’s landmark visit to India built on the President’s push to expand bilateral ties and cooperation on trade and national security, including with the signing of a historic MOU on critical minerals. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have a close friendship, and under their leadership, the Trump administration and the Indian government are set to take our two countries to new highs,” he said.