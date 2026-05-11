Tribute to Asha Bhosle Celebrates Community Talent at ITV Gold Auditorium

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EDISON, N.J. — ITV Gold and Parikh Worldwide Media, in association with R.K. Entertainment USA, presented a memorable musical evening, “A Tribute to the Legend Asha Bhosle,” on May 8, 2026, at the ITV Gold Auditorium, bringing together local singers, performers, music lovers and members of the Indian American community for an evening dedicated to music, culture and artistic appreciation.

The concept and vision behind the event was led by Ilayas Quraishi and Rajan Sharma, with the program designed to celebrate the timeless musical legacy of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, whose songs have inspired generations of music lovers across the world.

The evening featured live renditions of many evergreen classics associated with Asha Bhosle, with performers entertaining the audience through nostalgic melodies and energetic stage performances. Attendees applauded the singers for their passion, talent and dedication in paying tribute to one of India’s most celebrated musical icons.

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During the program, Dr. Sudhir Parikh honored participating singers and emcee Shiva Mathur with certificates of recognition for their contribution toward promoting music and culture within the community.

Performers included Rajan Sharma, Pradeep, Shilpa, Aparna, Aashi and celebrity guest singer Anupama Chakraborty Shrivastava, whose performances added excitement and warmth to the evening.

Organizers said the program reflected the longstanding commitment of ITV Gold and Parikh Worldwide Media toward encouraging community talent, preserving Indian musical heritage and creating cultural platforms for local artists.

The event also highlighted the important role community media organizations continue to play in supporting local talent and bringing people together through cultural and musical celebrations in the tri-state area.