Treasurer of Cook County, Illinois, and Indian Consul General to recognize Indian community leaders

Cook County, Illinolis, Treasurer Maria Pappas and Indian Consul General Somnath Ghosh will host a Diwali celebration to honor Indian American community leaders, activists, and entrepreneurs for their outstanding contributions to the cultural, civic, and economic life of Cook County. The event us scheduled to be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, in the Cook County Treasurer’s Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, Chicago. Honorees represent the vibrancy and economic vitality of the Indian American community across the region, Pappas’ office said. Pappas will present certificates of recognition to the honorees for making a meaningful impact in fields such as business, education, public service, advocacy and the arts.

Honorees include Consul General of India Somnath Ghosh, Sanjeev Kumar Pal, Indian Consulate Official, Sunil Shah, financial services professional, Lion Kishen, president, Chicago Indo-US Lions, Nick Gakhol, trucking executive, Smita Shah, business owner, Lion Avani, AUCI CEO, Lion Shina, mental health professional, Ajit Singh, commercial realtor, Thomas Abraham, lawyer, Brij Kukreja, entrepreneur, Parminder Singh Goldi, entrepreneur, Anu Malhotra, yoga instructor, Hitesh Ghandhi, medical specialist, Brigesh Patel, Core Company CEO, Mercedes Kaltenecker, BCBS community director, Jay Trivedi, medical executive, Jiten Modi, finance executive, Vipul Patel, hotel owner, Sudhir Sakhuja, engineering sales, Subbu Iyer, developer, Sukwhinder Singh, business owner.

“The Indian American community plays an essential role in shaping the identity of Cook County,” said Pappas.”It’s a time to come together and reflect on the good in the world—and to honor the individuals who bring light into the lives of others through their service, leadership, and accomplishments.