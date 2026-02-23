Todi Foundation opens supportive housing facility Montgomery County, PA

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Todi Foundation established by Nand and Shashi Todi and based in Gwynned Valley, PA, were joined by Montgomery County officials, at a successful opening February 20, 2026, of Todi’s Place of Hope , a new short-term supportive and affordable housing facility in Lansdale. Todi’s Place of Hope is named for local residents and businessowners, Nandi and Shashi Todi, who gifted $1 million from the Todi Foundation to fund the project.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house marked the event. The facility will provide home-like transitional housing for adults experiencing homelessness in the Lansdale area.

“There is a transformative power in being able to provide basic necessities for members of our community. I have to thank someone who recognizes that—Mr. Nandi Todi of the Todi Foundation,” said Neil Makhija, Vice Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “The Todi family is providing the first ever philanthropic contribution to our new community foundation. This is an extraordinary example of leadership that we hope many others will follow.”

The other organizations in the collaborative effort include Montgomery County, the Borough of Lansdale, and human services partner Resources for Human Development (RHD). RHD will provide wraparound services including housing placement, behavioral health support, and employment resources for up to 20 individuals at a time. The facility officially opened on February 23, 2026, to accept referrals coordinated by local outreach teams and the County’s Your Way Home partnership. Video of the event can be found online.

The Philadelphia Rajasthani Mandal, PARAM, and community leaders are among many supporters, to congratulate the Todi family and the Foundation. “Their generosity reflects the highest values of seva (selfless service), compassion, and community responsibility,” a press release from PARAM said, adding, “Beyond their support in the United States, the Todi family’s commitment to humanitarian service extends internationally.”

They have also established educational and charitable institutions in Jaipur, and Nand Bhawan and Shashi Bhawan in Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, India, as well as additional initiatives under Apna Ghar dedicated to serving homeless, vulnerable and underprivileged communities. “These efforts further demonstrate their enduring dedication to social upliftment and community care across borders,” PARAM said, noting that the initiative aligns deeply with PARAM’s mission of community upliftment, cultural unity, and humanitarian service. “As an organization rooted in Rajasthani heritage and dedicated to strengthening our broader American community, we are proud to see members of our extended community contributing meaningfully to the welfare of Montgomery County residents,” it added, congratulating Todi Foundation and its partners, the Montgomery County Commissioners, local officials, RHD, and all partners involved in bringing this vision to reality.