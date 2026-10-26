Times Square Rings In Diwali With A Countdown

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The 11th annual Diwali at Times Square celebration took place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, transforming the “Crossroads of the World” into a hub of South Asian culture, music, and light.

Described as the largest Diwali festival outside of India, the free public event was organized by “Diwali at Times Square” organization, with the Consulate General of India in New York formally partnering as a key institutional supporter of the 2026 program. Neeta Bhasin, the founder and creator of “Diwali at Times Square” and head of Sammaan For All, spearheaded the event, guiding its entry into its second decade.

The event drew tens of thousands of attendees, including local New Yorkers, domestic and international tourists, and members of the Diaspora, who packed Broadway between 46th and 48th Streets. It featured a distinctly multicultural crowd. While South Asian communities turned out heavily in traditional attire such as sarees and kurtas, thousands of non-Indian tourists and New Yorkers from diverse ethnic backgrounds joined in to experience the music, food, and festive atmosphere, embodying the cross-cultural appeal of the Festival of Lights.

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The emotional and visual peak of the event occurred when a ceremonial diya (lamp) lighting was synchronized with a live countdown on the iconic One Times Square tower. The massive digital billboards lit up with dazzling “Happy Diwali” messages and glowing animations, projecting a message of hope, unity, and new beginnings against the Manhattan skyline.

Dignitaries and community organizers emphasized the strengthening cultural bonds between the United States and India, noting how celebrations like this reflect mainstream American embrace of Diwali, which is also mirrored locally by its status as an official NYC public school holiday.

Binay Srikanta Pradhan, the Consul General of India in New York, attended the festival, joining community members, visitors, and organizers for the cultural festivities. He delivered an official message highlighting Diwali’s message of the triumph of light over darkness and emphasizing how the celebration deepens the bonds of friendship between India and the United States.

Vishal Harsh, the Deputy Consul General of India in New York, also extended official support on behalf of the consulate by hosting the event’s official press briefing leading up to the festival.

In addition, the 2026 event featured prominent community organizers, cultural icons, and award recipients as special guests. Featured performers included internationally known singers and artists, including singer Kanika Kapoor, Rishi Singh, Shanmukha Priya, Sparsh Shah from India and rapper Raja Kumari, Kunal Lamba, and Saanvi Nacha from the US.

The day-long celebration running from late morning through the evening was packed with immersive activities and performances:

A Diwali Bazaar opened in the morning, offering traditional arts, crafts, festive decorations, and authentic South Asian food options. A Diwali Procession, colorful and energetic, kicked off the formal afternoon ceremonies.

“Colors of India” Performances were a multicultural showcase featuring traditional and contemporary dance troupes, classical Indian numbers, and vibrant fashion showcases highlighting India’s artistic heritage.

The Community Awards Ceremony was a major segment honoring prominent Diaspora trailblazers and community leaders for their contributions across medicine, philanthropy, and youth advocacy. Awardees included Dr. Rachana Kulkarni for Medicine, Naresh Kumar for Philanthropy, and Nithya Tammana for Youth Inspiration.

The Grand Finale Concert in the evening, featured internationally acclaimed artists, including playback singer Kanika Kapoor, pop-fusion artist Raja Kumari, Rishi Singh, and Shanmukha Priya.