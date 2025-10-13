Times Square Durga Utsav features Sumit Roy & Band (Kolkata) and Rimli Roy & Surati  

- ADVERTISEMENT -



New York, NY – October 3, 2025 – The Times Square Durga Utsav Association brought the vibrancy of Indian culture to the crossroads of the world on October 2, 2025, uniting communities through music, dance, and storytelling in honor of Durga Puja and Navratri.

Sumit Roy & Band from Kolkata electrified the audience with a mix of Agomoni, Bangla folk, pop, and fusion — including Roy’s viral hit Hilsa Fish. The set opened with Sonia on vocals and featured a unique Charkha folk song, with Roy joining the crowd as they danced along.

Rimli Roy & Surati for Performing Arts followed with Okal Bodhon, a dance-theatre excerpt from the acclaimed off-Broadway musical Ramaavan. The piece, rooted in Lord Rama’s invocation of Goddess Durga, reflected themes of courage, devotion, and righteousness through powerful choreography and narration.

Surati for Performing Arts is an award-winning Jersey City–based 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Rimli Roy, dedicated to educating, entertaining, and engaging communities through the arts of India and their cross-cultural intersections.

Named after Founder Rimli Roy’s parents, Sumit and Arati Roy, Surati honors their enduring inspiration. Sumit Roy also composed original music for Ramaavan – A Musical, performed at the event.

Blending Indian classical, folk, and contemporary dance with Western theatre, Surati’s ensemble — featuring Paulina Yeung (Broadway’s The King & I), Harsha Harikumar, Jonathan Power, Kijana Lewis, Vidhya Dinesh, Reba Browne, Madison Halla, and Rimli Roy — brought mythology to life in Times Square. Audiences were especially moved by Yeung’s operatic rendition of Lascia Ch’io Pianga.

“Times Square became a canvas for cultural exchange and artistic excellence,” said Founder & Artistic Director of Surati Rimli Roy. “Sharing Okal Bodhon during Durga Puja and Navratri reminded us of the enduring power of art, storytelling, and community.”

Ramaavan – A Musical, conceived and directed by Rimli Roy with music by Sumit Roy and Rajesh Roy, and lyrics by Arati Roy, has been staged across the U.S. and India since 2018.

This event was supported by Times Square Durga Utsav Association, ConnX SmartMS, Scient Enterprise AI, AVP Global, and Surati’s donors, celebrating art, tradition, and community in one of the world’s most iconic public spaces.

For more information, please visit: www.suratipa.org