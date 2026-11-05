Thousands Enjoy Suvidha’s International Diwali In Rancho Cordova, California

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More than 2,500 people gathered at Stone Creek Park on Sunday, October 25, for Suvidha International Diwali 2026 – Festival of Lights, organized by Suvidha International Foundation in partnership with the City of Rancho Cordova.

The free, family-friendly celebration showcased Indian culture through colorful dance performances, live music, traditional competitions, nearly 40 business and nonprofit stalls, children’s activities, and an impressive aerial fireworks finale.

Bhaskar Vempati, Founder and President of Suvidha International Foundation, thanked California Governor Gavin Newsom and his administration for officially recognizing Diwali as a state holiday.

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“This historic recognition sends a powerful message that our cultural heritage is valued and celebrated. It reflects California’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community unity,” said Vempati.

“Diwali is more than a festival of lights. It celebrates unity, hope, and togetherness. Through this event, we bring diverse communities together and create lasting memories for families from all backgrounds,” said organizing team member Vandna Sharma.

More than 20 elected officials, civic representatives, educational leaders, and business executives participated in the celebration.

Congressman Kevin Kiley and California Assemblymember Josh Hoover congratulated Suvidha and the City of Rancho Cordova for holding the multicultural celebration.

Rancho Cordova City Council Member Siri Pulipati highlighted the festival’s role in bringing together elected representatives, educational institutions, businesses, and community organizations.

Other distinguished guests included representatives from Senator Roger Niello’s office, Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Hume’s office, Folsom City Council Member Sara Aquino, Cordova Recreation and Park District Director Rick Sloan, SMUD Board President Dave Tamayo, FCUSD Board President Jennifer Laret and Vice President Y.K. Chalamcherla, Folsom Lake College President Art Pimentel, Sacramento Metro Chamber President Robert W. Heidt Jr., Rancho Cordova Chamber President Diann H. Rogers, and Elliott Stevenson.

The Light of Dance Academy, Team Kaladhaara, BK Raj Yoga Meditation Center, Rhythmic Revolts, Natya Tarang, and Seniors of Sacramento were among the performers at the event. Singers from Gongura and Raaganjali groups, along with talented individual singers, also performed.

Traditional Rangoli, costume, and Indian attire competitions were part of the celebrations.

Among those who helped make the event a success were youth volunteers from the Art of Living Foundation, employees from Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Blue Shield, Micron, and AMD, and others.

Suvidha Directors Balu Kodavatikanti and Padmapriya Avinash thanked event supporters, including SMUD, Golden 1 Credit Union, Korean Plaza International Market, Reliance Supermart, Realtor and Loan Officer Shankat Pathy, ClearEfficiency HVAC | Insulation Windows, and other businesses.