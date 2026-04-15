Thousands Enjoy Holi Celebrations in Atlanta, GA

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Atlanta Chapter of Sewa International USA hosted its 19th annual “Holi – Festival of Colors” at the Cumming Fairgrounds, in Cummings, GA, March 7, 2026, bringing together thousands of attendees from across the community for a joyful celebration.

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c) (3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin, a press release from the organization said.

People of all ages welcomed the arrival of spring with color throwing, music and dance performances, and a variety of foods.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Georgia State Representative Carter Barrett and Fulton County Commissioner Bridget Thorne attended the event. “Events like this bring people together and showcase the rich cultural diversity that makes our community so vibrant,” said Thorne. “It was wonderful to see families and friends celebrating together in such a joyful atmosphere.”

“Sewa International continues to do tremendous work bringing communities together through service and cultural celebrations. Holi is a beautiful example of how traditions can unite people from all backgrounds,” Barrett added.

“Sewa Holi is more than a festival of colors; it is a celebration of community, culture, and the spirit of service,” said Raj Radhakrishnan, President of Sewa Atlanta. “We are grateful to the thousands of attendees, volunteers, sponsors, and community partners who joined us in making this celebration a memorable experience.”

The Sewa Atlanta team recognized community participation and the dedication of numerous volunteers and the continued encouragement from local partners. The Forsyth County Commissioners’ Office, the staff at the Cumming Fairgrounds, and the Cumming Police Department were thanked for their support in ensuring the event ran smoothly and safely.

Sponsors included Level Solutions Group, Assure Guru, Karma Injury Law, AI Technologies, Desi Brothers, and several other community partners.

With complimentary admission, free parking, and an emphasis on environmentally responsible practices, the celebration remained welcoming and accessible to the wider community, the press release said.