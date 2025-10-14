Thousands enjoy AIA-NY’s 38th Deepavali Festival in new Long Island venue

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Association of Indians in America, New York (AIA-NY) celebrated its 38th Deepavali Festival at the new venue in Overlook Beach, Babylon, NY, October 11, 2025, with all the joyful sparkle, cultural, cuisine, and fireworks it has become famous for over the years.

Organizers estimated that some 5,000 people enjoyed the day-long events.

Established in 1967, AIA is the oldest Indian community organization in the US. Its motto is ‘Indian Heritage American Commitment.’

A spectacular live fireworks display lit up Long Island’s south shore, creating new memories, carried over from previous years at South Street Seaport in Manhattan.

AIA-NY President Beena Kothari said, “This event was a dream come true… promoting culture, unity, and community engagement.”

Many lawmakers and dignitaries greeted attendees and congratulated AIA-NY for organizing the colorful extravaganza. AIA-NY celebrates Diwali as the festival of joy and happiness, common among Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, and people from many different countries, including Indo-Caribbeans, organizers said in a press release.

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a video-recorded message. Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer, impressed by the teeming crowds despite forecasts of bad weather, announced that his Town will also support the Deepavali Festival next year.

US Congressman Suhas Subramanyam came all the way from Virginia. New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar noted that the Empire State’s lead in making Diwali a public holiday has been followed by other states, including Pennsylvania, and most recently, California, the largest state in the nation.

Highlights of the program included a Kirtan Concert by Bhakti Marga, founded by Paramahamsa Vishwananda, and Ramayan Live Dance Drama choreographed by the renowned Pt S.N. Charka of East-West School of Dance in Monroe, upstate New York.

A glamorous evening Fashion Show choreographed by celebrity designer Prashant Goyal was an eye-catcher.

The crowd danced to the garba beats of Manpreet Komal and Amit Sharma from Rang de Bollywood in San Francisco.

Six people were honored for their achievements and contributions to community and society: Justice Karen Gopee, Dr Gurmohan Syali, Dr Abhay Malhotra, Sunita Sadhnani, Ruma Devi, and Kamal Sabri.

The community celebration opened with the American and Indian national anthems amid a flag ceremony.

The program had something for each age group. The first segment saw classical and folk-dance performances on stage by kids, young adults and adults. Rangoli and art competitions were keenly contested. The Health & Wellness Zone had Yoga & Zumba in another enclosure.

Many past Presidents of AIA National and AIA-NY came to enjoy the event which kicked off with an auspicious Ganesh Vandana and concluded with Lakshmi Ji Aarti, symbolizing light, prosperity, and togetherness.

Sponsors, presenters and VIP guests were served an elaborate vegetarian meal before the fireworks show.

About 25 stalls and 5 food vendors were seen doing brisk business.

Main sponsors of the celebration included Bolla Oil, Mount Sinai Health System, New York Cancer and Blood Specialists, Cheap-o-Air, Northwell Health System, Amneal, Navika Group, ICICI Bank, NEC-AIA and Ranju & Ravi Batra.

The several Indian American media partners included Parikh Worldwide Media which publishes Desi Talk, News India Times, Gujarat Times, and its television wing, ITV Gold. Others present were Zee Group, Radio Zindagi, Jus TV, The South Asian Times, The Indian Panorama, The Indian Eye, Hum Hindustani, South Asian Insider, ALotusInTheMud.com, The World Voice, and Bollywood Insider.

Organizers thanked the Town of Babylon, local partners, sponsors, and volunteers for their support.

AIA-NY’s achievements include New York City’s official recognition of Diwali as a holiday, starting in 2024, and the 2013 release of the USPS Diwali stamp.