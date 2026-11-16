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Four-day celebration at Lake Papaianni in Edison draws devotees from across the Northeast, highlighting faith, cultural heritage and community unity.

EDISON, N.J. — Thousands of devotees and families gathered at Lake Papaianni in Edison for a four-day Chhath Puja celebration organized by the Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA), bringing the traditions of one of India’s most significant religious festivals to New Jersey.

The celebration, which concluded in November, drew participants from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, transforming the lakeside park into a gathering place for families observing rituals that have been passed down through generations.

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Chhath Puja, deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of Bihar and Jharkhand, is dedicated to Surya Dev, the sun god, and Chhathi Maiya. The festival emphasizes gratitude to nature, spiritual discipline, family values and devotion.

The four-day observance began with Nahay Khay, also known as Kadu Bhat, followed by Kharna, the preparation of traditional offerings such as thekua and the ritual presentation of arghya, or offerings of water, to the setting and rising sun.

At Lake Papaianni, devotees dressed in traditional attire gathered along the water’s edge, carrying baskets filled with fruits, coconuts, homemade sweets and other ceremonial offerings. Families participated in prayers while volunteers assisted with arrangements throughout the celebration.

Traditional Chhath songs associated with the late folk singer Sharda Sinha added to the cultural atmosphere, recalling the festival’s celebrations along the rivers and ponds of Bihar and Jharkhand.

For many first-generation Indian Americans, the observance offered an opportunity to reconnect with childhood memories and family traditions. For younger generations born and raised in the United States, it provided firsthand exposure to customs practiced by their parents and grandparents.

The event also brought together families who traveled considerable distances to participate in the ceremonies, reflecting the growing role of community organizations in preserving South Asian cultural traditions in the United States.

Under the leadership of BJANA President Priti Kashyap, the organization’s executive committee and volunteers coordinated preparations for the four-day celebration.

Their responsibilities included decorating and preparing the ceremonial site, assisting devotees observing the Chhath fast, arranging offerings, distributing prasad and helping participating families throughout the religious observance.

The organization also acknowledged families who celebrated Chhath Puja in their homes, emphasizing that the festival’s significance extends beyond large community gatherings.

BJANA, which is approaching its 50-year milestone, has played a longstanding role in connecting families with roots in Bihar and Jharkhand through cultural, religious and community activities.

Alok Kumar, chairman of the Bihar Foundation USA’s East Coast chapter and a longtime community leader, praised the organizers and devotees for preserving the tradition thousands of miles from India.

“Chhath is not merely a festival; it is an emotion that connects us to our motherland, our parents, our childhood, and the values we inherited,” Kumar said. “When we witness thousands of devotees gathering in New Jersey, we realize that our traditions have not weakened with distance. Instead, they have become a powerful source of unity and identity.”

Kumar expressed gratitude to devotees and their families, including those who observed the festival at home, as well as to Kashyap, BJANA’s executive committee and volunteers.

“My heartfelt Pranam to every Chhath Vrati and their families, whose faith, sacrifice, and devotion keep this extraordinary tradition alive,” he said.

He also recognized the contributions of BJANA’s founders and previous leaders, crediting them with establishing an organization that has helped generations of Indian Americans maintain connections to their cultural heritage.

“Their greatest contribution is not simply an organization, but a sense of belonging that continues to connect generations,” Kumar said.

The celebration highlighted the importance of preserving regional traditions within the broader Indian American community. Children, parents and grandparents participated together, demonstrating how cultural practices continue to be passed from one generation to the next.

Beyond its religious significance, the gathering provided an opportunity for families to strengthen friendships, share traditional foods and introduce younger participants to the customs of their ancestral homeland.

As devotees offered their final prayers to the rising sun, the four-day observance concluded with a message of gratitude, faith and cultural continuity.

For the participating families, Lake Papaianni served as more than a ceremonial gathering place. It became a connection to the traditions and communities of Bihar and Jharkhand, reflecting the enduring cultural ties between India and its diaspora in the United States.