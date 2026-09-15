Thousands Attend Two-Day Indo-American Fair In Morganville, NJ

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The Indo American Community Fair (IACF), held Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, 2026, was held at the Sri Guruvayurappan Temple and Sri Krishna Mandir in Morganville, New Jersey.

More than 3,000 people came over the two days to celebrate Indian heritage and culture, organizers said in a press release.

The free festival featured music, dance, food, shopping, family activities, and community services. Devotees also had the opportunity to observe the temple’s Sri Krishna Janmothsavam.

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Saturday’s program included folk and multicultural dances, a children’s fancy-dress competition, and a Rangoli competition in honor of 250 years of American independence. Sunday focused on Lord Krishna, with devotional music, classical dance, and talent competitions for children and adults.

More than 80 vendors offered clothing, jewelry, food, financial and educational services, real estate, and other resources. Children got to enjoy bouncy houses, and everyone had the opportunity to enjoy vegan food throughout the weekend.

The temple’s commitment to serving the community not only spiritually and culturally, but also through health and wellness was displayed in the free Health Services Clinic at the Festival which offered preventive screenings. Attendees received nutrition and mental-health information. Volunteer physicians answered questions and discussed follow-up care and healthy lifestyle choices.

“This fair brought so many opportunities for me to connect with others and make new memories”, said a youth volunteer.

“Our friends and family recommended this fair. We heard there will be lot of crowd and we are very happy”, a smiling vendor said.

The temple management thanked the sponsors, vendors, participants of various programs and also over 100 youth and adult volunteers who had worked for more than 3 months to make the event happen.