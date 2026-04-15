Thousands Attend Indian American Hotel Owners Convention & Trade Show In Philadelphia

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The 2026 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show brought thousands of hotel owners and industry leaders to Philadelphia, April 8-10, 2026, an overwhelming number of them of Indian American origin.

The theme of the Convention this year was “Liberty, Legacy, Leadership.”

AAHOACON26 emphasized the importance of strong leadership, building on the industry’s legacy, and delivering practical strategies to help hotel owners strengthen performance and profitability in a changing environment, organizers said in an April 15 press release.

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About 5,300 attendees and nearly 500 exhibitors were present at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The event featured 10 education sessions, offered for the first time this year at the Trade Show, top-level keynote speakers, and networking events.

“As we celebrate 250 years of America, this convention highlighted how hoteliers are continuing the legacy of entrepreneurship and resilience that built this country,” AAHOACON26 Convention Chairman Rahul Patel is quoted saying in the press release. “From innovative programs to actionable strategies for profitability, our members are shaping the future of hospitality while honoring the spirit of liberty and leadership that started it all.”

Announcements at the 2026 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show included:

A new partnership with Folio as the technology partner for AAHOA Marketplace, giving members the ability to search and buy across suppliers, shop from their phones, and restock with just a few clicks.

An update on partnership with Mews as AAHOA’s official property management system, giving members access to dedicated pricing, fast onboarding, and tools to optimize operations, revenue, and profitability.

An update on the AAHOA partnership with Avendra International, known as AAHOA Marketplace, which gives AAHOA Members access to an expanded range of industry-leading products and services at a 10 to 15 percent discount from more than 2,500 vendors.

An update on AAHOALending.com, in partnership with Bridge, which provides members with faster, more flexible financing options.

Launch of the Certified Hotel Profit Analyst (CHPA), a new program with Kalibri, which equips hotel owners with practical tools and best practices to strengthen profitability, optimize operations, and increase long-term asset value.

This year’s General Session keynote speakers included:

Rahul Kapoor, recognized as Motivational Speaker of the Year 2025 by The Times Group. Kapoor served as a Keynote Speaker at AAHOACON24 in Orlando, FL.

Paul Brown, CEO of Inspire Brands, an AAHOA Club Blue partner, oversees a global portfolio of more than 33,000 Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and SONIC restaurants.

Rajiv Satyal, comedian and creator of the viral “I AM INDIAN” video (viewed over 100 million times worldwide).

The General Session also included updates on AAHOA and industry happenings:

A panel, “Loan Rangers: Navigating Today’s Lending Landscape,” explored evolving hotel lending trends, walked through real deals on AAHOA Lending powered by Bridge, and provided attendees with practical strategies to secure financing more effectively.

A tribute to America’s military in observance of the country’s 250th birthday by Larry Cuculic, President and CEO of BWH Hotels.

An update on the work of the AAHOA Charitable Foundation, launched in 2023, by ACF Board Members, including Chairman Nishant (Neal) Patel.

AAHOACON26 held a HerOwnership-driven session featuring keynote speaker, author, two-time TEDx speaker, and C-suite executive, Shira Miller, who currently serves as Chief Communications Officer of National DCP.

In addition, AAHOA’s HYPE Initiative (Helping Young Professionals Evolve) hosted a session, “Where the Capital Is: Inside the Minds of Hotel Investors.”

AAHOA also held its Independent Hotelier Summit, which provided sessions on how AI can streamline operations, how modern PMS platforms can reduce costs and improve efficiency, and how new revenue strategies can help hotel owners increase profitability.

Numerous other sessions were held during the three-day convention.

Florida hotelier Rahul Patel became the new Chairman of AAHOA’s Board of Directors, and Dhiren Masters became the new AAHOA Secretary.

AAHOA members also elected 11 new members to the Board of Directors, recognized the achievement and excellence of the AAHOA Award recipients, and hosted its Collegiate Championship: Hotel Turnaround Competition.