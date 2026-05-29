Thousands Attend Gujarati Convention In Orlando Organized By FOGA USA

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A four-day convention aimed at uniting the Gujarati community in the United States was held in Orlando, Florida May 22–25, 2026, saw a massive attendance of nearly 4,000 people gathering to enjoy their heritage and network to build a common purpose and identity.

Hosted by the Gujarati Society of Central Florida, the Federation of Gujarati Associations USA Convention 2026 came to a successful conclusion with attendees enjoying the numerous cultural and social events.

The convention was led by founder members Dr. Vasudev Patel, Harshad ‘Pakaji’ Patel, Prakash (PV) Patel, Chirag Dave, Divyesh Tripathi, the FOGAUSA leadership team, and Jayesh Patel, chairman of the Convention, along with the dedicated Central Florida organizing team.

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Organizers estimate that the four-day convention welcomed approximately 3,800 attendees from across the United States, making it one of the largest and most successful gatherings of the Gujarati community in America.

“The event celebrated Gujarati culture, heritage, spirituality, unity, and family values while creating unforgettable experiences for all generations,” a press release from organizers said.

The convention featured programs ranging from the educational, to the spiritual, with opportunities for youth, business interests and different age-groups to interact. Gujarati matrimonial networking, leadership forums, women’s empowerment sessions, cultural shows and discounted theme park packages were highlights in Orlando. In addition the entertainment programs were designed for attendees of every age group.

“Families from across the country came together to reconnect, network, celebrate traditions, and strengthen community relationships,” organizers said.

Jayesh Patel, chairman of the Convention, told News India Times it was an honor to serve the community and that “Working alongside an incredible team, building lasting relationships, and creating memories for so many families” was deeply satisfying.

Held at the Renaissance Orlando (SeaWorld), USA, this was the second such convention meant to unite the 1.8 million Gujaratis (organizers’ estimate) living in USA, and representing the more than 100 Gujarati associations around the country.

Following are the program highlights for each of the four days provided by FOGA USA:

The convention officially commenced with guest registration and hotel check-in activities. The opening day created an energetic and festive atmosphere with several engaging programs. The evening concluded with music, entertainment, and community networking, setting a positive and enthusiastic tone for the convention weekend.

Friday began with yoga and wellness sessions followed by breakfast gatherings for attendees. The grand inauguration ceremony featured spiritual blessings from Gyanvatsal Swami, along with cultural presentations celebrating Gujarati traditions and values. The day included a wide range of educational, cultural, and networking activities. The Garba Night became one of the biggest highlights of the convention, with thousands of attendees participating in a vibrant celebration of Gujarati music, dance, culture, and tradition.

The final days of the convention focused on spirituality, wellness, appreciation, and community recognition.

The closing ceremony recognized volunteers, sponsors, organizers, speakers, performers, and community leaders whose dedication and hard work contributed to the tremendous success of the convention.

FOGA was formed in 2021 with an aim to unite Gujarati associations across the U.S. to strengthen their impact. The first successful convention was held in 2024 at Dallas, Texas.