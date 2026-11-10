Thousands Attend Edison Township Diwali In Papaianni Park

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Edison Mayor Samip Joshi and people from Edison Township and elsewhere thronged to the massive Papaianni Park grounds to celebrate the 5th Annual Diwali Festival of Lights on Saturday, November 7, 2026.
Residents & Visitors Attend Edison’s Diwali Festival, 2026, Edison Township, November 7. ALL PHOTOS: Mayor’s Office

Crowds streamed in from 2.00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to celebrate culture, community, and the meaning of Diwali.The festival has become one of the most anticipated celebrations in New Jersey and across the nation, drawing thousands of attendees each year, a press release from the Mayor’s office said.

Consul General of India Binaya Srikanta Pradhan Delivers Remarks at Edison Diwali Festival Alongside Mayor Joshi, 2026, Edison Township

The evening featured a drone and fireworks show sponsored by Patel Brothers. The drone display included imagery honoring America’s 250th anniversary alongside Diwali themes, followed by a fireworks display after sundown.

DOT Commissioner Priya Jain Delivers Remarks Alongside Mayor Sam Joshi at Edison Diwali Festival, 2026, Edison Township

Throughout the day, guests enjoyed live musical performances, dance showcases, and a diya-lighting ceremony attended by more than a dozen elected officials and dignitaries, including Consul General of India Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, DOT Commissioner Priya Jain, Simon Shin-wei Chen of the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in New York, and mayors and councilmembers from throughout the state.

Elected Officials & Dignitaries Attend Diwali Festival of Lights, 2026, Edison Township
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The event also featured dozens of food and craft vendors, cultural displays, and children’s activities. More than 30 vendors were listed on the program for the event.

Among the performers who were announced ahead of the festival were – Sai Datta Peetham, The Bollywood Crew, , Soulful Performers, New Jersey Bathukamma Group, Siddhendra Kuchipudi Art Academy, Rutgers University Dhol Effect, Sanskrit School of Cultural Dance, Rudra Dance Academy, Lambada Folk Dance, Avish Jain, Iyerish Cocktail, and MCs Ujwal Kasthala and Kulraaj.
Thousands celebrate Diwali at Papaianni Park, in Edison,NJ.

“Edison’s Diwali Festival of Lights reflects the values and spirit that make Edison so special,” Mayor Samip Joshi is quoted saying in the press release. “This celebration of hope and the triumph of light over darkness has grown to bring tens of thousands of families and friends together.”

The free, family-friendly festival also included shuttle services to the festival and public parking.

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