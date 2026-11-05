“This is a tsunami”: Ro Khanna predicts about midterm results

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California [US], November 5, 2026: Following a stunning electoral setback for Republicans in the US midterm elections, prominent Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has predicted a sweeping Democratic resurgence, drawing parallels with the historic 2008 electoral wave.

In a conversation with prominent Indian-American community leader and former Joe Biden administration adviser Ajay Jain Bhoturia regarding the nationwide electoral outcome, Congressman Khanna asserted, “It’s going to be over 250 seats. We may get as big a majority as we had under Obama in 2008. This is a tsunami. It is a repudiation of Trump.”

Highlighting the core economic anxieties that dictated voter sentiment at the ballot box, Khanna emphasized that the electorate’s mandate centers primarily on cost-of-living relief and international diplomacy.

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“People want lower costs. They want this war ended. Why? Because if you end the war, you’re going to immediately lower the cost of food, lower the cost of gas, lower the cost of diesel. That’s causing home heating to go up,” Khanna noted.

Reiterating the legislative focus of his party moving forward, the lawmaker added, “They want us to focus on lowering costs for their families with childcare and healthcare, and that’s what the Democrats are going to do…”

Building on this seismic shift, the newly altered balance of power in Washington has handed Democrats substantial majorities across both congressional chambers, setting the stage for direct political confrontation with President Donald Trump.

Although Democrats are poised to advance an expansive legislative roadmap, roll back select executive policies and initiate rigorous parliamentary inquiries into the administration, their newfound numbers do not guarantee unhindered lawmaking authority.

President Trump retains one of the most formidable constitutional checks available to the executive branch: the presidential veto.

Indicating his willingness to deploy this authority as the extent of the Democratic triumph emerged, the president shared an image on Truth Social featuring a red baseball cap emblazoned with the word “VETO”.

“It’s the power of veto. It’s one of the stronger powers that a president has,” Trump remarked following the electoral rout.

Despite signalling readiness to push back, Trump also articulated a desire to avoid a perpetual stalemate.

“I don’t want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything,” he told Politico. Nonetheless, with the opposition preparing aggressive policy challenges, the executive veto is poised to emerge as a central mechanism in the unfolding power struggle between the White House and Capitol Hill.