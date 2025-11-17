“They’re leaving too much to chance…”: Haddin on India losing to South Africa on ‘spin-friendly’ Kolkata pitc

- ADVERTISEMENT -



New Delhi [India], November 17 : Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin has

criticized the Indian team, which lost their first Test at Eden Gardens in 13 years

following a loss to South Africa by 31 runs, saying that they are “leaving too much on

chance” by using excessively spin-friendly surfaces and not allowing themselves to

play their best cricket.

India’s Test woes at home continued as they failed yet another test against quality

spin. Simon Harmer haunted India with his sharp turn and bamboozling ways,

securing eight wickets in the match and leaving India 31-run short of a modest target of 124 runs. This marked India’s fourth successive loss to SENA nations at home in

Tests, after a humiliating 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand last year, which marked their

first series loss at home in 12 years.

Speaking on the Willow Talk Podcast, Haddin said, “I just think they are leaving too

much to chance. India play their best cricket when they put a big total on the board,

and then they make the opposition claustrophobic with their fields. Their spinners are

better than anyone else on those surfaces, but their batters are not that good players

of spin on surfaces like that.”

He pointed out that under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, Team India used to put up “big

scoreboard pressure” with big totals and made their opponents feel “claustrophobic”

with aggressive field settings.

“When Virat Kohli took over as captain back then, they batted long and put big

scoreboard pressure and left opponents claustrophobic with their fields. They are

leaving too much to chance. It brings ordinary spinners into the game. They have

taken their world-class batters out of the game. Your skill and the craft of um using

your drift, using the different angles of the crease go out of it,” he added.

Following the match in the presser, head coach Gautam Gambhir had defended the

pitch, saying that there were “no demons on it”.

“There was no demon in this wicket. It was not an unplayable one. This was not a

typical turning track. The majority of the wickets were claimed by the seamers. It was

more of a test of your technique and mental toughness… Those who defended well

scored runs. This is exactly what we wanted, but when you do not play well, this is

what happens,” he had said.

Haddin said he heard that Gambhir came out and said that they are happy with the

surface they are playing on. “This cost them against New Zealand as well,” he said.

India are 1-0 down in the series and will put their best foot forward in the second Test

in Guwahati from November 22