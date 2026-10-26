The Desai Foundation Hosts 13th Annual Diwali On The Hudson Gala, Celebrates Achievements

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More than 400 supporters of The Desai Foundation came together for the 13th annual Diwali on the Hudson on October 22, 2026, at HK Hall in New York City. The event raises funds for women and children in rural India through programs focused on health, livelihood, and menstrual equity. All proceeds from the fundraiser go to these programs, according to the Foundation.

The evening brought together New York’s community of philanthropists, entrepreneurs, artists, and changemakers, an October 26 press release from the organization said. The host committee included Sindhya Valloppillil & Nikhil Kalghatgi, Hitha Palepu, Miraj Patel & Ami Sheth, Arianna Afsar, Falu & Gaurav Shah, Sree Srinivasan, amonth others.

Also present were Grammy Award-winning musician Falu and Gaurav Shah; Broadway actress Lauren Mariasoosay, currently starring as Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton; beauty creator Arshia Moorjani and Vishal Moorjani; former Senior Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris Opal Vadhan; and Indo Warehouse’s Kunal Merchant, alongside leaders and tastemakers from across New York’s entertainment, food, fashion, business, and cultural communities, organizers said. “Diwali on the Hudson has always been open to anyone who wants to celebrate, whether you grew up with the festival or are experiencing it for the first time,” said Megha Desai, president of The Desai Foundation. “… every guest who walks through the door is helping a woman or girl in rural India build a brighter future.”

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The Foundation says it has to date impacted more than 13 million lives across more than 4,000 villages in eight states and is expanding into a ninth, in India. It operates 33 programs, including its Asani menstrual equity initiative, which has produced 13 million sanitary napkins through five women-run production units and reached more than 2.1 million women. Its programs have also reached 716,000 people through anemia awareness and testing, served 193,000 people through health camps, and trained thousands of women in livelihood skills.

This year, the Foundation also announced two major initiatives. A new partnership with Girl Rising, announced as a Clinton Global Initiative Commitment to Action, will expand the Foundation into West Bengal and help girls stay in school, manage their periods with dignity, and dream beyond their circumstances. The Foundation also announced its mission to help thousands of schools across India become compliant with the Supreme Court of India’s recognition of menstrual health as part of the constitutional right to life and dignity under Article 21, alongside a campaign helping girls understand and advocate for their rights.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand sent a letter with Diwali wishes to attendees, congratulating The Desai Foundation on reaching more than 13 million lives and recognizing its work empowering women and children across rural India. She connected the Foundation’s mission to the spirit of Diwali and the triumph of light over darkness, encouraging attendees to continue being a light in their own communities.

Attendees enjoyed food, drinks, music, dancing, and immersive experiences throughout the evening. Baked by Melissa created a show-stopping installation of Diwali-flavored cupcakes arranged into the shape of a diya; Mr. Paanwala served his signature paan dramatically set on fire before being enjoyed by guests.

The evening also featured Malai ice cream, food from Desi Galli, chai from Kolkata Chai, and D’YAVOL, the luxury spirits brand from Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, as a beverage partner.

Guests also received gifts from a range of South Asian and global brands, including Tribe Bohemian, RANAVAT, NAVAA, Rampur Whiskey, 1947, Doosra, Aaji’s, MA Cosmetics, Burlap & Barrel, MCoBeauty, Pareva Beauty, Lladró, ANOKHI LIFE, Gold House, and SALUTE.