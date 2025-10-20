The Desai Foundation holds successful Diwali On The Hudson fundraising gala  

- ADVERTISEMENT -



More than 400 supporters of The Desai Foundation, including philanthropists and entrepreneurs, artists, and social activists, attended the 12th annual “Diwali on the Hudson” charity gala on October 16, at HK Hall, New York.

The Desai Foundation’s mission is to empower women and children through community programs and to elevate health, livelihood, and menstrual equity in rural India. Colby Siegel, director of Partnerships and Advocacy, Desai Foundation, said this year was the most successful Diwali on the Hudson event yet.

A press release from the Foundation said the event also marked The Desai Foundation’s milestone year celebrating 11 million lives impacted and a Times Square billboard takeover spotlighting its work – a “symbol of grassroots change shining on the world’s biggest stage.”

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“As we light up New York this Diwali, we’re not only celebrating our culture — we’re celebrating dignity, opportunity, and the 11 million lives that have been touched by our programs,” Megha Desai, president of the Desai Foundation, is quoted saying in the press release.

On stage at the event, Desai said,“Let’s remember that this light we share here in New York reaches all the way to rural India – illuminating the paths of women and girls who are building brighter futures for themselves and their communities. May this Diwali remind us that joy and generosity travel together, and that when we lift others, we all shine a little brighter.”

“Being part of the Desai Foundation has been almost a spiritual experience — because when you see the real impact on women and children in rural India, you realize this isn’t just charity. It’s transformation,” said Sindhya Valloppillil, Board Member, Desai Foundation, adding, “What I love most about the Desai Foundation is that it doesn’t just give money to women and children — it gives dignity and opportunity. And when you give dignity and opportunity, you don’t just change individual lives — you uplift entire communities.” –

Diwali on The Hudson was hosted by CBS News Correspondent Shanelle Kaul and had a live performance by Shevya, a South Asian artist who blends traditional roots with modern beats.

Guests enjoyed food and an open bar from Desi Galli, Rampur Whiskey, Kolkata Chai Co., Stitched Sweets, Mr. Paanwalla, and more.

A hand raise auction was also held exceeding The Desai Foundation’s fund-raising goals. In addition, 100% of ticket sales also support the Desai Foundation’s programs.