The Desai Foundation holds successful Diwali On The Hudson fundraising gala  

By
a Staff Writer
-
0
- ADVERTISEMENT -
Some of the guests at the Diwali on the Hudson event October 16, 2025, hosted by The Desai Foundation, in New York City ALL PHOTOS: J’adore Andy

More than 400 supporters of The Desai Foundation, including philanthropists and entrepreneurs, artists, and social activists, attended the 12th annual “Diwali on the Hudson” charity gala on October 16, at HK Hall, New York.

The Desai Foundation’s mission is to empower women and children through community programs and to elevate health, livelihood, and menstrual equity in rural India. Colby Siegel, director of Partnerships and Advocacy, Desai Foundation, said this year was the most successful Diwali on the Hudson event yet.

A press release from the Foundation said the event also marked The Desai Foundation’s milestone year celebrating 11 million lives impacted and a Times Square billboard takeover spotlighting its work – a “symbol of grassroots change shining on the world’s biggest stage.”

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“As we light up New York this Diwali, we’re not only celebrating our culture — we’re celebrating dignity, opportunity, and the 11 million lives that have been touched by our programs,” Megha Desai, president of the Desai Foundation, is quoted saying in the press release.

President of The Desai Foundation, Megha Desai, speaking at the October 16 fundraising gala.

On stage at the event, Desai said,Let’s remember that this light we share here in New York reaches all the way to rural India – illuminating the paths of women and girls who are building brighter futures for themselves and their communities. May this Diwali remind us that joy and generosity travel together, and that when we lift others, we all shine a little brighter.”

“Being part of the Desai Foundation has been almost a spiritual experience — because when you see the real impact on women and children in rural India, you realize this isn’t just charity. It’s transformation,” said Sindhya Valloppillil, Board Member, Desai Foundation, adding, “What I love most about the Desai Foundation is that it doesn’t just give money to women and children — it gives dignity and opportunity. And when you give dignity and opportunity, you don’t just change individual lives — you uplift entire communities.” –

Sindhya Valloppillil, Bhargavi Arrunategui, Nina Davuluri on stage at The Desai Foundation gala October 16, 2025, in NYC.

Diwali on The Hudson was hosted by CBS News Correspondent Shanelle Kaul and had a live performance by Shevya, a South Asian artist who blends traditional roots with modern beats.

Guests enjoyed food and an open bar from Desi Galli, Rampur Whiskey, Kolkata Chai Co., Stitched Sweets, Mr. Paanwalla, and more.

A hand raise auction was also held exceeding The Desai Foundation’s fund-raising goals.  In addition,  100% of ticket sales also support the Desai Foundation’s programs.

Related posts:

Diwali: A Lost Love! Tradition, celebration, and nostalgia President calls Indian-Americans “soul”of the nation, as White House celebrates Diwali Desai Foundation raises more than $150,000 at Diwali On The Hudson event Desai Foundation celebrates ‘Diwali on the Hudson’ to empower women in rural India.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR