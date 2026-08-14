“The audience has to feel like they are discovering the story”: Vir Das on ‘Baara Number’

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Mumbai, August 12, 2026: Vir Das has wrapped shooting for his second directorial venture, ‘Baara Number’, a found-footage psychological thriller that explores an immersive storytelling format.

Das serves as the film’s director, producer and a member of its ensemble cast.

Speaking about the completion of the shoot, Das said, “Baara Number has been an incredibly intense and rewarding experience for me because it challenged me in almost every way possible.”

He added, “Making a psychological thriller is already a very specific exercise in restraint, atmosphere and character, but choosing to tell it through the found-footage format added an entirely different layer to the process.”

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Describing the filmmaking process, Das said, “The camera itself becomes part of the world, and the audience has to feel like they are discovering the story rather than simply watching it unfold.”

Das also highlighted the film’s ensemble, saying, “What makes Baara Number particularly special to me is the ensemble we have put together,” in a press note.

He said the actors were willing to experiment with the material and embrace uncertainty, adding that the experience as a producer was “incredibly fulfilling” because it created space for creative risks.

Reflecting on the shoot, Das said, “Wrapping the shoot is a strange feeling because after living with these characters and this world for so long, suddenly you have to let them go.”

The film will now move into editing and post-production. Das said he hopes audiences experience ‘Baara Number’ differently from a conventional psychological thriller, describing the project as “immediate, unpredictable and deeply immersive, while still being driven by character.”

For Das, the film marks another stage in his filmmaking journey. “My first film taught me so much about finding my voice behind the camera, and Baara Number has pushed me to question that voice, experiment with it and take it somewhere new,” he said.

The film is co-produced by Naresh Malik, Jeff Lazarus and Kaushik Srinivasan of Third Frame Studio, Kavita Gupta and Vir Das’ Zazu Productions, with Kavi Shastri as creative producer.

Baara Number features an ensemble cast including Sheeba Chaddha, Suhail Nayyar, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa, Atul Kulkarni, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Puja Sarup and Navin Kaushik, among others.