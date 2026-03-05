The 31 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week, including March 7 Holi celebrations

- ADVERTISEMENT -



You thought you were safe from St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans until March 17 – or maybe the weekend before? Sorry. St. Patrick’s Day Season begins this weekend, with parades, music and plenty of pints. Elsewhere around town, Holi is celebrated with bright powder, music and dance performances on both sides of the Potomac, and Women’s History Month is commemorated with family days at museums and a competitive poetry slam. F1 fans can stay out late to watch a race in Australia, techno fans can dance at the Phillips Collection, and one of the area’s top Irish pubs marks 30 years in business.

1. Thursday, March 5

Live! at the Library: Women’s History Month at the Library of Congress

The Library of Congress is highlighting Women’s History Month during its weekly Live! at the Library after-hours events. The series begins this week with journalist Norah O’Donnell discussing her new book, “We the Women: The Hidden Heroes Who Shaped America,” with CNN’s Dana Bash. Other dates to note include a discussion honoring Nobel laureate poets (March 12) and a tribute to suffragists using material from the Library’s collection (March 26). 6 p.m. Free; reservations required.

Phillips After 5: Techno Takeover at Phillips Collection

Visual art meets live electronica for the Phillips Collection’s second “Techno Takeover” after-hours event. Expect performances from DJ Darling Cool and New York-based N/uM; a screening of “Desire: the Carl Craig Story,” a film about the Detroit electronic music pioneer; a Byrdland Records pop-up shop; techno-themed trivia with a ticket to dance club Flash as the grand prize; a techno-making workshop with producer Adrian Loving (who also hosts the after party at 18th Street Lounge); and a craft station to customize your own USB drive or mini robot keychain. 5 to 8:30 p.m. $20.

Pilobolus at the Music Center at Strathmore

After the confining months of winter, why not rocket around the cosmos with Pilobolus’s “Other Worlds Collection” at Strathmore. The program by the idiosyncratic troupe includes, among other pieces, the breathtakingly athletic “Pseudopodia” – in which a soloist tumbles, somersaults and flares up from the ground like a flame – and the acrobatic, physics-referencing “Particle Zoo.” Also on the program: Pilobolus’s contribution to the “Lamentation Variations” project, an initiative launched by the Martha Graham Dance Company in which contemporary choreographers respond to Graham’s grief-steeped solo “Lamentation.” 8 p.m. $28-$78.

2. Friday, March 6

Irish Village at Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Guinness may have off-loaded the production of Baltimore Blonde to Utica, New York, but the Open Gate Brewery outside Baltimore still brews its own beer, and it still hosts a multi-weekend “Irish Village” St. Patrick’s Day party on its large lawn, featuring food and drink pop-ups, trivia, guided beer tastings and food pairings, and stages with bands. Friday kicks off at 4 p.m., with a performance by the Dublin 5 from 6 to 9 p.m., and then there’s live music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Through Sunday, with more parties March 12-17. Admission is free, but there are fees for tastings and other experiences.

F1 Australian Grand Prix watch parties

The Formula 1 season officially opens this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Though the race is taking place on the other side of the globe, there are viewing parties taking place in D.C. The D.C. Motorsport Community – a social group for fans of F1 and MotoGP – is back at Problem Child, the Navy Yard bar where people regularly gather throughout the season. The race begins at 11 p.m., and should last until around 2 a.m. There’s no cover charge, and food and drinks will be available. (Free. RSVP requested.) If you would like to do more than watch, the F1 Arcade at Union Market – one of our top local bars for gaming – has its own viewing party, where tickets include unlimited racing on high-tech F1 simulators before and during the race. VIPs can splurge on Grandstand passes, which bring guaranteed seating, unlimited snacks and drink tokens. (Doors open at 10 p.m. $30.45-$141.75.)

Washington Women in Jazz at Westminster Presbyterian Church

Ahead of the annual Washington Women in Jazz Festival at the end of the month, an all-star quintet is taking over the legendary Jazz Night at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Southwest Washington, including vocalist Jessica Boykin-Settles and pianist Amy K Bormet. Arrive early for the church’s famous Friday-night fish fry. 6 to 9 p.m. $10.

Capital Pride’s Night at the Go-Go Museum

Capital Pride Alliance, the group behind D.C.’s annual Pride festival and parade, is hosting an after-hours party with a DJ, happy hour drink and food specials, and go-go-related trivia at the Anacostia museum. The event is free, with the option to make a donation to the nonprofit group. 6 to 9 p.m. Free.

3-6 Mafia Night at Gold Clover Bar

The calendar reads 3/6, which has a special meaning for fans of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia. Nod your head to “Stay Fly,” “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” “Tear da Club Up,” and tracks by Project Pat and other Memphis artists at Gold Clover Bar, where the menu includes “Styrofoam cup drink specials” and the Florida Avenue bar’s famous free fried chicken special. 8 p.m. to midnight. Free.

Water Bar opening weekend happy hour

Given the weather forecast, Water Bar couldn’t have picked a better weekend for its seasonal reopening. The National Landing bar, with a terrace overlooking the Water Park’s fountains, is unveiling a happy hour with $2 oysters and $10 house cocktails, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on weeknights. For its opening, there are also free tastes of the new menu, such as tuna tostada and crab cakes. 4 to 6 p.m. Free.

‘Blacklisted: An American Story’ at the Capital Jewish Museum

The Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum is the latest cultural center to host the traveling exhibit “Blacklisted: An American Story,” which was originally curated by the Jewish Museum Milwaukee. It’s focused on the mid-20th-century “Red Scare,” a time when workers accused of harboring communist sympathies (many of whom were Jewish) were investigated and blacklisted from American institutions and industries. This show previously landed in New York and Los Angeles, with corresponding sections on the impacts of the Red Scare on Broadway and Hollywood. The Capital Jewish Museum provides a D.C. angle, expanding on the exhibit by looking at how the federal government investigated the loyalty of its employees. Through Sept. 7.$12 for adults, $10 for seniors, students and children under 13.

DC Tango Festival at the Embassy of Austria

The annual DC Tango Festival, which counts the embassies of Argentina and Uruguay among its sponsors, kicks off its month-long celebration of music and dance at the Embassy of Austria. The Pan American Symphony Orchestra performs nuevo tangos by Argentine composer and musician Astor Piazzolla, as well as a tango from Austria. A wine reception follows the concert. 7:30 p.m. $60.

Joshua Bell and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields at Strathmore

Joshua Bell, the subject of a memorable Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post essay in which author Gene Weingarten recruited the violin virtuoso to busk in a Metro station, is making a visit to Strathmore. (We wouldn’t look for him on the platform at Grosvenor.) This time, he’ll perform with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, the renowned London chamber orchestra he’s led since 2011. Works by Brahms and Schumann are on the bill, along with “Variations on ‘America’” by American composer Charles Ives, in keeping with the U.S.’s 250th birthday. 8 p.m. $28-$178.

3. Saturday, March 7

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Old Town Alexandria

Saturday is the 43rd Ballyshaners St. Patrick’s Day parade through Old Town Alexandria, filling the streets with troupes from Irish dance schools, pipers and drummers, marching bands, floats, Irish dogs, and various community groups. The parade begins at the corner of Wolfe and St. Asaph streets at noon, and finishes at Duke and Pitt streets. Local singer-songwriter Rook Richards, who has performed in many bars across Alexandria, is this year’s grand marshal. Before and after the first marchers set off, the pubs along King Street are packed with crowds watching Six Nations rugby and sipping pints. Look for live music and dance performances at Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub, Daniel O’Connell’s, and the Light Horse, among others. King and Rye, the bar inside the Alexandrian hotel, is hosting a parade after-party with live music by the O’McPub Band, Port City beers and Irish dishes, beginning at 1 p.m. with a $5 cover. Parade begins at noon, pubs open at 9 a.m. ballyshaners.org. Free.

Holi celebrations

Holi is the most colorful way to ring in spring. It’s a playful holiday celebrated in India and other South Asia countries, centering on crowds tossing bright, clothes-staining powder into the air. There are ways to join in on both sides of the Potomac on Saturday.

The Embassy of India is partnering with the Dupont Circle BID for a Holi Festival happening in the neighborhood’s iconic park, featuring plenty of entertainment before the annual color throw. Be there for DJ Pandu’s set of upbeat Indian tunes and dance performances by troupes including Studio Dhom, and then line up for masala chai and traditional sweets provided by the embassy. Music, dancing, and powder throwing run from 2 to 4 p.m., and powder must be purchased online ahead of time. Noon to 4 p.m. Free admission; $7.18 for three bags of colored powder, which must be preordered.

DJs, activities for kids, dance performances and Indian street food stalls are among the attractions at the Rang De Virginia, a massive outdoor Holi festival happening in the Dulles Sportsplex in Sterling. Join the throng throwing organic color powder to a Bollywood beat at what is touted as one of Virginia’s biggest color festivals. Noon to 6 p.m. $23.18 adults; $12.51 children ages 3-11; Free for children 2 and younger. $33.85 express admission.

First Saturday: Women’s History Month at the National Gallery of Art

The National Gallery’s monthly open house is packed with activities for kids, including yoga, story time, face painting and hands-on art making, but there’s plenty for adults to do, too. Head to the East Building’s auditorium at 1 p.m. for a talk about recently acquired paintings by women artists, including watercolors by Julie Manet and Emily Sargent; or a 2 p.m. gallery talk in the West Building covering paintings by European women. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Women in Aviation Tours at College Park Aviation Museum

Bring your young aviator to the College Park Aviation Museum this weekend for special Women’s History Month tours that focus on the role of women in flight, from Katharine Wright to the modern age, and a discussion of “the opportunities and challenges” facing women in aviation-related careers. Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. Free.

Silver Branch Brewing’s Seventh Anniversary Party

Silver Branch Brewing has come a long way since its 2019 opening in Silver Spring. The brewery, focused on European styles, including Belgian saisons and Czech lagers, now has taprooms in Warrenton, which is temporarily closed after a fire, and Rockville, formerly home to True Respite. Mark the anniversary at its Silver Spring “Lagerhaus” with those old-world classics, or American-style hazy IPA or steam beer. The Lyons King band plays from 2 to 5 p.m. Noon to 11 p.m. Free.

High Side Eight-Year Anniversary

Fairfax’s High Side combines one of Northern Virginia’s best craft-beer draft lists with a menu of Asian street food, such as Taiwanese egg crepes and pork belly-stuffed bao. (Numbing pickled cucumbers for the win.) To celebrate eight years in Old Town Fairfax, the bar has assembled a stunning draft list with brews from Monkish, Sojourn Fermentory, Dovetail, Tilted Barn, Fox Farm, Humble Forager and many others. Whether you’re looking for a lemongrass saison, a New England IPA or a Dubai Chocolate stout (really, it’s a thing), you’ll find something to like. Tickets for early admission are sold out, but everyone is welcome for beers beginning at 2 p.m., first-come, first serve. 2 p.m. Free.

‘I Want My MTV!’ Flashband Showcase at the Black Cat

For one night only, strangers come together as a band after a few weeks’ worth of rehearsals in a themed showcase. This time, that theme is MTV, where bands perform the songs that shaped the airwaves. 7 p.m. $26.

’70s Throwback Party at Mr. Henry’s

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Mr. Henry’s is hosting a year-long celebration with parties for each of the decades the Capitol Hill institution has been open. The 1970s are up, meaning you can grab all-you-can-drink select beer, wine and themed cocktails; watch a live performance of ’70s hits from DMV-based singer Rachel Burns; and participate in a best-dressed contest – as long as you wore your disco glam and tie-dye. 7 p.m. $30.

Shamrock Stroll in Downtown Annapolis

On the eve of Annapolis’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 13 bars are teaming up for a joint bar crawl. Wander around West Street, Main Street and the City Dock and you’ll find specials and festivities at a variety of venues: The colonial-era Middleton Tavern, divey Armadillo’s, tiki-themed Pearl, oyster-and-beer favorite McGarvey’s, and sports-forward Acme Bar and Grill are among the participants. Proceeds benefit the Troops First Foundation and the Make Your Mark Foundation. Noon to 5 p.m. $5.

Rooting DC at Eastern High School

The city’s Department of Energy and Environment hosts a day-long, free conference for local gardeners about urban agriculture and food systems. Expect interactive workshops on crop production, building your own greenhouse, beneficial garden weeds, maximizing small growing spaces and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Business Casual Clothing Swap at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

Lifestyle brand Gen Z Times partners with Goodwill and thrift bloggers Finding Your Good for a youth-focused clothing swap at the downtown library. Bring five work-appropriate pieces – blazers, structured jackets, loafers, etc. – and trade for five new-to-you finds while connecting with other young professionals. Note that athletic wear, denim and graphic tees are not permitted; check the event page for a full list of unacceptable items. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Free.

District Beer Fest at Dock 5

The day-long beer festival returns to the space above Union Market’s food hall with curated seasonal brews, a DJ and some light bites. This edition features Atlas Brew Works, Lost Generation Brewing, Manor Hill Brewing and more. Sign up for one of two three-hour time slots, or pay an additional fee for early access. 1 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 9 p.m.; $37 general admission.

4. Sunday, March 8

Annapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade

There’s a very different look to Annapolis’ St. Patrick’s Day festivities this year: Ongoing construction at the City Dock has necessitated the change of the parade route and the cancellation of the annual Shamrock the Dock music festival. Sunday’s parade, which features marching bands, dancers, floats from local businesses and restaurants, fire trucks and marching scouts and school groups, starts at Amos Garrett Boulevard and heads down West Street, through Church Circle and toward St. John’s Street. There will be activities around town, including a Pre-Game Tailgate Brunch beginning at 9 a.m. at the Westin Hotel, and live music from Chris Baldwin at Galway Bay Irish Pub after the parade. Back on Main Street, Red Red Wine hosts a party with DJ Swaggarite and drink specials, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Parade begins at 1 p.m. Free.

5. Monday, March 9

Women’s History Month Poetry Slam at Lost Generation

Female and nonbinary poets are invited to perform at a special night of poetry at Lost Generation Brewing, organized by Últimas Palabras. Get started with an open mic – arrive before 7:30 p.m. to sign up – followed by a competitive slam with room for up to 10 participants. There’s no theme for the night, so get creative, because a $200 prize awaits. Doors at 7 p.m. $14.64 in advance, $15 at the door.

6. Tuesday, March 10

Oscars Pregame: Comedy Trivia at DC Arts Center

Comedians who are also film nerds take the stage during this trivia show, held a few days before the Oscar telecast, so you can brush up on your movie knowledge while also cracking up. See who emerges victorious at the DC Arts Center, or watch a live stream from home. 7 p.m. $11.85 in-person tickets; $9.03 live-stream tickets.

‘As You Like It’ at Folger Theatre

This fresh spin on Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy – ever the enchanting account of exile, gender bending and oh-so-much romance – has been envisioned as a love letter to D.C., dotted with nods to the city’s colorful characters and culture. Folger Theatre Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels, who has welcomed many a Shakespearean reinvention since taking over the esteemed institution in 2021, oversees her own adaptation for her Folger directorial debut. Through April 12. $20-$90.

7. Wednesday, March 11

Ireland’s Four Courts’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

For three decades, Ireland’s Four Courts has been a mainstay on Wilson Boulevard – a place to drink Guinness while singing along to Irish folk songs; the go-to spot for cheering on your favorite soccer team; a cozy place to meet co-workers for happy hour; and Arlington’s chief St. Patrick’s Day destination. Before the big weekend rolls around, though, the Four Courts is celebrating its 30th anniversary, with $7 pints of Guinness (until 8 p.m.), passed appetizers, live music from 6 to 9 p.m., and karaoke until late. What could be better than cut-price beer? A raffle with prizes, including a trip to Ireland. After the disastrous car accident and fire in 2022, let’s all thank our four-leaf clovers that this community staple continues to welcome everyone through its doors. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free.

‘Eureka Day’ at Theater J

Tony Award-winning play “Eureka Day” – written by D.C. native Jonathan Spector – found a new, post-Broadway home at Theater J after a scheduled run at the Kennedy Center was canceled. Theater J artistic director Hayley Finn directs this new production of “Eureka Day,” which takes its name from the play’s setting at the private and privileged Eureka Day School in Berkeley, Calif., and explains what happens when an outbreak of mumps inspires tough questions about the school’s progressive ideals. These performances mark Spector’s return to Theater J, following his sold-out 2024 hit “This Much I Know.” Through April 5. $70.

‘Jonah’ at Studio Theatre

Rachel Bonds wrote this mind-bender about a boarding school student (Ismenia Mendes) whose encounter with the titular classmate (Rohan Maletira) sends her on a time-hopping, decades-spanning exploration of fury and fortitude. Director Taylor Reynolds, whose credits include deft productions of “Fat Ham” at Studio Theatre and “Primary Trust” at Signature Theatre, oversees the D.C. premiere of a play that earned critical acclaim for its 2024 off-Broadway run. Through April 19. $55-$102.