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Frisco-based student expands nonprofit initiative to 11 countries, connecting underserved communities through STEM education.

FRISCO, Texas — Aahana Basappa, a student from Frisco, Texas, is making a global impact by bringing robotics and science education to underserved children through her student-led nonprofit, Bridge the Gap Robotics Foundation.

What began as a personal passion for robotics has grown into an international initiative with more than 33 chapters across 11 countries, reaching over 4,000 children and distributing more than 1,590 STEM educational kits.

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As founder and executive director, Basappa leads a network of student volunteers dedicated to making science, technology, engineering and mathematics education more accessible through hands-on workshops, educational resources and robotics programs.

India holds a special place in the foundation’s journey. The idea for expanding the initiative emerged following conversations with student leaders in Chennai, inspiring greater collaboration between young innovators in the United States and India.

The foundation’s Chennai chapter organized NEXTGEN ‘26.1, a hackathon that brought together 191 students from 20 schools, encouraging creativity, teamwork and technological innovation.

Through its LaunchPad program, the foundation also funded hands-on STEM workshops at a government Atal Tinkering Lab in Tumakuru, Karnataka, in partnership with Startup Tumakuru.

Basappa believes that access to technology education should not be limited by financial circumstances or geographic boundaries. Her foundation focuses on providing children with opportunities to explore engineering, develop problem-solving skills and discover potential careers in technology.

The organization continues to seek donors, sponsors and volunteers to expand its reach across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, India and other communities worldwide.

Recently featured by Indic Pulse, Basappa’s initiative demonstrates how student leadership and international collaboration can help close educational gaps.

Through Bridge the Gap Robotics Foundation, she hopes to inspire a new generation of innovators while ensuring that more children have access to the tools needed to pursue their dreams.

Website: bridgethegaprobotics.com