Tens of thousands gather for Indian Business Association’s 22nd Annual India Day Parade

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The Indian Business Association held its 22nd Annual India Day Parade across Iselin and Edison, NJ, August 9, 2026. Organizers estimate the parade was attended by approximately 50,000 people who gathered to celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day.

“America’s Largest India Day Parade Unites Diaspora from New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania,” declared a press release from IBA.

Spanning two townships — from Iselin to Edison — the parade brought together members of the Indian diaspora from New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, “in a single, unified celebration of culture, heritage, and community.”

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This year’s parade featured a distinguished lineup of guests spanning royalty, cinema, sport, journalism, and folk arts:

Grand Marshal: Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Titular King of Udaipur and heir of the House of Mewar

Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Titular King of Udaipur and heir of the House of Mewar Chief Guest: Sanya Malhotra, acclaimed Bollywood actress

Sanya Malhotra, acclaimed Bollywood actress Guest of Honor: Monank Patel, Captain of the United States Men’s National Cricket Team

Monank Patel, Captain of the United States Men’s National Cricket Team Guest of Honor: Abhimanyu Dasani, Indian film actor

Abhimanyu Dasani, Indian film actor Guest of Honor: Richa Anirudh, Indian television journalist and storyteller

Richa Anirudh, Indian television journalist and storyteller Guest of Honor: Mayabhai Ahir, celebrated Gujarati folk artist, storyteller, and humorist

Mayabhai Ahir, celebrated Gujarati folk artist, storyteller, and humorist Guest of Honor: Dr. Nirav Mandir, entrepreneur

A sea of people, many in tricolor costumes covered the path of the Parade. On a stage children and adults displayed their talent in several performances. Floats representing various businesses went by, and the excited crowds cheered, in one of the most diverse communities in the US, and one with a large concentration of Indian Americans who have over the years made it the business center of the state.

“Beyond a celebration of heritage, the parade underscored IBA’s continued mission of strengthening the US-India relationship through cultural diplomacy, community engagement, and cross-border goodwill,” said the press release.

“The 22nd India Day Parade reaffirms IBA’s legacy of building bridges between the United States and India, fostering unity among the diaspora, and honoring individuals who exemplify excellence across sport, cinema, business, and public service,” organizers said.

About IBA

The Indian Business Association (IBA) is a New Jersey-based Non Profit Organization dedicated to promoting Indian culture, business, and community engagement in the United States, while strengthening ties between the US and India.