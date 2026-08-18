Tens Of Thousands Gather At FIA’s Joyful 44th India Day Parade Led By New York Governor Kathy Hochul

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Organizers estimate a crowd of 200,000 spectators came to the Parade.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Indian American State Assemblyman Jeremy Cooney, Chief Guest and Marshal Adivi Sesh, led the massive 44th India Day Parade as it wound its way down Manhattan Avenue between East 38th Street and East 27th Street in Manhattan August 16, 2024. The theme of this year’s Parade was “Harmony in Heritage” and Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde was the Chief Guest.

They were joined by leaders of the Federation of Indian Associations -FIA- NYNJCTNE, President Sreekanth Akkapalli, Chairman Ankur Vaidya, and Senior Advisor Dr. Sudhir Parikh, at the highly anticipated annual celebration of India’s 80th Independence Day, considered by some as the largest such parade outside India. FIA board member Srujal Parikh was also present.

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Also attending the Parade were Congressman Shri Thanedar, Assemblyman David Weprin, and Sarita Komatireddy, candidate for Attorney General of New York.

Missing from the Madison Ave. parade was Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who joined a smaller celebration in Floral Park, Queens, a departure from the past.

Cultural performances on a stage, food courts, and service booths clamored for the attention of the thousands who came to enjoy a taste of India. Some 55 colorful floats representing cultural organizations, businesses including Parikh Worldwide Media/ITV Gold, ISKCON, Indian American Muslims of North America, the Indian Consulate, and regional associations, as well as marching bands, music and dance groups were part of the Parade.

Chief Guest Hegde, actor-director Sesh, and the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah drew fans’ attention as their float went by, featuring producer Asit Kumarr Modi alongside cast members Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Balvinder Singh Suri, and Nitish Bhaluni.

FIA organized an adjacent food festival, community booths on East 26th Street, and a live cultural stage program between East 26th and 25th Streets.

FIA Chairman Vaidya and FIA President Akkapalli welcomed dignitaries and coordinated the festivities.

In the evening after the Parade, it was a full house at the gala held in Cipriani on Wall Street, for special guests.