Tens Of Thousands Gather At FIA’s Joyful 44th India Day Parade Led By New York Governor Kathy Hochul

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Organizers estimate a crowd of 200,000 spectators came to the Parade.  

Leading the FIA-NYNJCTNE’s 44th India Day Parade. Seen in photo are Governor Kathy Hochul flanked by NY State Assemblyman Jeremy Cooney, Chief Guest and Grand Marshal actor and director Adivi Sesh, and leaders of FIA, including President Sreekanth Akkapalli, Dr. Sudhir Parikh, Ankur Vaidya. PHOTO: ITV Gold.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Indian American State Assemblyman Jeremy Cooney, Chief Guest and Marshal Adivi Sesh, led the massive 44th India Day Parade as it wound its way down Manhattan Avenue between East 38th Street and East 27th Street in Manhattan August 16, 2024. The theme of this year’s Parade was “Harmony in Heritage” and Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde was the Chief Guest.

Chief Guest Pooja Hegde at the FIA-NYNJCTNE India Day Parade. Also seen in photo President of FIA Sreekanth Akkapalli, NY Governor kathy Hochul, FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya, and Dr. Sudha Parikh.
FIA estimated some 200,000 spectators and participants attended the Parade.

They were joined by leaders of the Federation of Indian Associations  -FIA- NYNJCTNE, President Sreekanth Akkapalli, Chairman Ankur Vaidya, and Senior Advisor Dr. Sudhir Parikh, at the highly anticipated annual celebration of India’s 80th Independence Day, considered by some as the largest such parade outside India. FIA board member Srujal Parikh was also present.

FIA Board of Trustees member Srujal Parikh.
Parikh Worldwide Media float displaying the publications of the media outlet.
Parikh Worldwide Media float
Haresh Shah and Dilip Joshi at the India Day Parade.
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Also attending the Parade were Congressman Shri Thanedar, Assemblyman David Weprin, and Sarita Komatireddy, candidate for Attorney General of New York.

Members of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin pose for a photo during the FIA India Day Parade August 16, 2026, in Manhattan. They include President-Elect of AAPI Dr. Krishan Kumar, and Dr. Sudhir Parikh and Dr. Sudha Parikh.

Missing from the Madison Ave. parade was Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who joined a smaller celebration in Floral Park, Queens, a departure from the past.

ISKCON float at the India Day Parade
Indian American Muslims of North America float at the India Day Parade in Manhattan

Cultural performances on a stage, food courts, and service booths clamored for the attention of the thousands who came to enjoy a taste of India. Some 55 colorful floats representing cultural organizations, businesses including Parikh Worldwide Media/ITV Gold, ISKCON, Indian American Muslims of North America, the Indian Consulate, and regional associations, as well as marching bands, music and dance groups were part of the Parade.

Cast and crew of the Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma play at the Parade.

Chief Guest Hegde, actor-director Sesh, and the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah drew fans’ attention as their float went by, featuring producer Asit Kumarr Modi alongside cast members Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Balvinder Singh Suri, and Nitish Bhaluni.

FIA organized an adjacent food festival, community booths on East 26th Street, and a live cultural stage program between East 26th and 25th Streets.

Gol Gappa (Pani Puri) eating contest winners at the India Day celebrations in Manhattan

FIA Chairman Vaidya and FIA President Akkapalli welcomed dignitaries and coordinated the festivities.

In the evening after the Parade, it was a full house at the gala held in Cipriani on Wall Street, for special guests.

Haresh Shah, Dr. Sudhir Parikh, Dr. Manoj Desai, with friends at the FIA-NYNJCTNE gala held August 16 evening at Cipriani on Wall Street.

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FIA’s renowned India Day Parade in NYC featured dozens of floats, marching bands, celebrities and dignitaries FIA’s 42nd Annual India Day Parade NYC unveiled at Indian Consulate in New York  40th India Day Parade In NYC: Diversity on display as FIA made history with Guiness World Records FIA: The First Responders of the Indian Community

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