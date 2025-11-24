Teamsters Joint Council 25 endorses Raja Krishnamoorthi for U.S. Senate

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Teamsters Joint Council 25 announced its endorsement of Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi in his bid for the U.S. Senate. The latest union joins an extensive and rapidly growing coalition of unions and organized labor leaders who have backed his U.S. Senate bid. “The undeniable labor candidate in the primary, Raja now has earned the support of ten Illinois labor organizations,” his campaign announced in a press release November 24, 2025..

“Raja has always been the kind of leader who listens first and fights hard, and that’s why workers across Illinois trust him,” said Thomas W. Stiede, President of Teamsters Joint Council 25. “He’s stood with our members on picket lines, he’s gone after powerful corporations that shortchange workers, and he’s championed labor at every step. I look forward to working alongside him to strengthen workers’ rights, protect good-paying union jobs, and keep the voices of working people at the center of the conversation.”

“Teamsters Joint Council 25 is proud to stand with a labor champion who has consistently delivered results for working families,” said Juan Campos, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Joint Council 25. “Raja has always shown up when workers have needed him most, and that’s exactly the type of public servant that Illinois needs right now in Washington. I’m looking forward to partnering with him to continue fighting for a future where unions are respected, workers are protected, and Illinois’ working families can thrive.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Teamsters Joint Council 25 is one of the largest and most influential labor organizations in the region, representing workers across Illinois and Northwest Indiana. Led by President Thomas W. Stiede and Secretary-Treasurer Juan Campos, Joint Council 25 provides coordination and leadership for the 25 affiliated local unions and more than 100,000 men and women that they represent. The Teamsters, founded in 1903, remain one of the nation’s most diverse and powerful labor unions with 1.3 million members nationwide.

“The Teamsters are a force for fairness and dignity in this country, and their leadership in the labor movement is second to none,” said Krishnamoorthi. “Earning Joint Council 25’s endorsement is an incredible honor, and I’m proud to stand with more than 100,000 of the workers who power Illinois’ economy and keep our communities strong. I look forward to continuing to work alongside President Stiede, Secretary-Treasurer Campos, and every Illinois Teamster in the fight to advance pro-worker policies, safeguard the future of good-paying union jobs, and ensure that every worker has a fair shot.”

According to the Krishnamoorthi campaign, with 10 labor unions now united behind his campaign, the Indian American candidate “has firmly established himself as the labor candidate in the U.S. Senate primary.”

In addition to Teamsters Joint Council 25, labor unions and leaders backing Raja include Teamsters Local 705, UFCW Local 881, Illinois Federation of Teachers Local 1211, National Association of Letter Carriers branches 825, 31, 2810, 4016, and 2076, and Elevator Constructors Local 2. Like Joint Council 25, these organizations recognize that Raja is the champion that working people need in Washington right now.

Krishnamoorthi was first elected to Congress in 2017, and has advocated for organized labor in Illinois since then, his campaign noted. Among his achievements for labor, the press release noted, he delivered major federal investments for job training infrastructure, including $850,000 for the Mechanics’ Local 701 training facility in Aurora and $1 million for the HIRE360 job-training center in Chicago, backed by the Chicago Federation of Labor. He authored bipartisan legislation to modernize workforce training nationwide, led the introduction and passage of pro-labor trade legislation backed by the United Steelworkers and AFL-CIO, and continues to fight for passage of the PRO Act, landmark legislation that he proudly co-sponsors. Raja has stood with workers through organizing drives, picket lines, and corporate battles — from postal workers resisting facility closures to grocery workers fighting against a mega-merger that would have endangered union jobs and hiked food prices.