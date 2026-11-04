Takeaways from a Republican wipeout

- ADVERTISEMENT -



It was a Republican wipeout.

Democrats won up and down the ballot nationwide last night, carrying almost every competitive race in states once considered wholly out of reach for the party and delivering a stunning rebuke to President Donald Trump’s leadership.

“This is a change election,” said Hakeem Jeffries, the New York Democrat in line to be the next speaker of the House. “And we understand as House Democrats that we need to deliver dramatic change.”

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Democrats needed to win Senate races in states Trump dominated just two years ago, and they delivered, winning races in South Carolina, Kansas and Iowa, among others. The party also delivered a striking blow to the heart of Republican politics, winning Texas’s high-profile Senate and gubernatorial races, the first Democrats to do so since 1994. Democrats flipped the House through a number of staggering wins, and are well on the way to holding a comfortable majority next year. And Democratic wins weren’t limited to the top of the tickets, with party operatives calling the night a “once-in-a-generation gain for Democrats in statehouses.”

“This is so bad, it’s almost comical,” said a top Republican operative. “Richard f—— Hudson lost his seat,” referring to the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee whose race had yet to be called but was tilting toward Democrats.

For Republicans, the night raised existential questions. The electorate that helped elect Trump two years ago flatly rejected his party, delivering a scathing indictment of unified Republican control of Washington. Latino, non-college-educated White and rural voters – three voting blocs that Trump performed well with two years ago – shifted toward Democrats, as did essentially every other voting group. So far, the vote has shifted by at least 15 points toward Democrats compared to the 2024 presidential election, according to a Post tally as of 2 a.m.

“Pride cometh before the fall,” said Rep. Ralph Norman (R-South Carolina), whom Trump rejected for Senate in South Carolina in favor of Darline Graham, who lost on Tuesday night. “He is missing it all over the country, to be honest with you.”

Here are takeaways from the night for Democrats:

A truly historic night for Democrats

Democrats, oft prone to worrying, went into Election Day hoping it would be a good night for them.

But as results trickled in, even they were stunned by the scope of their wins and struggled to process their success.

Staffers at the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm popped bottles of champagne as it became clear they would control the chamber. House Democrats’ campaign headquarters held a champagne toast, with plastic flutes, once it became clear the legislative chamber would flip. And plenty of booze flowed in Republican war rooms nationwide, admittedly for different reasons.

Democratic control of both chambers of Congress gives the party broad power to investigate Trump and force him to veto the bills they send to his desk, a tension that is likely to play out once Democrats officially take control of the chambers next year.

“LAWYER UP,” Rep. Robert Garcia, the Democrat likely to lead his party’s oversight of the White House, wrote on social media.

Democrats are likely to push a sweeping legislative agenda focused on ending the Iran war, raising the minimum wage and reversing some of the cuts to the social safety net. Trump is likely to veto many of Democrats’ legislative priorities, but some Democrats said Tuesday night that they were hopeful they could work with the president.

“You never know with him. He is often unpredictable,” Sen. Mark Kelly (Arizona) told The Washington Post. “What does he want the last two years of his presidency to be like?”

It was way, way worse than Republicans anticipated

Republican anticipation heading into Election Day was the inverse of Democrats: They knew it was going to be a tough night, but they hoped they had done enough to stem widespread losses.

They had not.

As results trickled in from early states like Kentucky, Indiana and Florida, it quickly became clear the bad night would go from horrible to historic.

It’s “so much worse than anyone thought,” said a national Republican operative watching the results come in.

House Speaker Mike Johnson won his bid for reelection but will soon lose his title.

“I just want to tell you what we faced: some real odds here,” Johnson said, vowing to take back the House in 2028. “Okay, from the first day of this election, we knew that to keep the House and sustain our majority, we would have to defy more than a century of midterm history.”

Democrats’ economic focus worked

Democrats took major losses on the economy in 2024, with voters rejecting four years of Joe Biden’s leadership and validating Trump’s attacks on his failure to bring prices down.

Two years later, the same issue did Republicans in.

Democrats spent two years with a near-total focus on the economy, regularly pledging to make bringing prices down their entire focus if they were handed power. They often did it in creative ways, focusing on the impact corruption had on prices, the way the Iran war was hiking home heating oil costs and how the downturn of the farm economy was impacting rural America.

“Make Stuff Cost Less” was Roy Cooper’s successful slogan in North Carolina’s Senate race.

“2024 was an awakening for a lot of Democrats to say, Oh s—, we should be talking about the economy,” Arizona Democrat JoAnna Mendoza told The Washington Post ahead of Election Day. She is currently leading her race to oust a Republican incumbent.

In House battleground districts, exit polls show Democrats won 54 percent of voters who said the economy was among the most important issues, compared to 43 percent for Republicans. It was even more dramatic on the Iran war, which many voters blamed for the high prices. Democrats won 65 percent of voters who said it was among their top three issues, compared to 33 percent for Republicans.

“Our whole goal from day one, two years ago, was that we needed to shift the narrative on the economy,” said Mike Smith, the head of House Majority PAC, the top Democratic super PAC focused on taking control of the U.S. House, in the days leading up to Election Day. “We needed voters to go into Election Day, when asked who they think prioritizes their economic concerns, for them to say, ‘Democrats.’”

On election night, it was clear Democrats had done that.

Redistricting did not save Republicans

Republican redistricting efforts didn’t work out quite as they expected, with several new districts drawn to favor the GOP instead swinging back to Democrats.

In Florida, three Democrats won seats that the Republican legislature had tried to secure for the GOP. Rep. Kathy Castor won her 11th term, Rep. Jared Moskowitz won a third term and Pia Dandiya won her first term in an open seat.

In Alabama, Rep. Shomari Figures won reelection despite a new map that was designed to send him home in favor of Republican opponent state Rep. Rhett Marques. North Carolina Democratic Rep. Don Davis was also on track to win his seat back despite new red-leaning boundaries.

Trump had pushed Republican lawmakers around the country to give him new seats to help the GOP retain control of the House, setting off an arms race with Democrats to engineer an electoral advantage. Democrats in Virginia tried to respond, but the state’s Supreme Court blocked them when it nullified a voter-backed measure. But it didn’t matter: Voters in the state flipped two seats for Democrats and were close to flipping a third.

Beyond the individual district races, the broad effort to change rules in the middle of the game, and the perception that Republicans were specifically looking to disenfranchise Black voters, inspired huge turnout in many states, especially in the South. Historic turnout among Black voters was credited with helping Democrat Annie Andrews post a major upset in the South Carolina Senate race and made other contests around the region more competitive than expected.

Trump’s electorate fell apart

In 2024, Trump dominated Democratic presidential rival Kamala Harris among voters in rural areas and counties with the most White residents without college degrees.

In 2026, those same regions of the country were not immune to the blue wave. On the contrary, voters in small cities and rural areas swung over 15 points left compared to 2024 – a figure close to the national average. The same held for voters in areas with the most White, non-college-educated residents.

In some states, including Ohio, these voters swung even more toward Democrats than their peers.

Latino voters also moved aggressively back toward Democrats.

In 2024, Latino voters in states including Texas and Florida, swung hard toward Trump. When Republicans redrew House maps to advantage themselves, they assumed those voters would stay loyal Republicans in 2026.

That couldn’t have been further from what happened. Nationally, in counties where most voting-age citizens are Latino, voters shifted about 25 points toward Democratic Senate candidates.

In the Rio Grande Valley, some shifts dwarfed even those figures. Starr County, deep in South Texas, shifted 72 points to the left to back Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico by over 50 points, helping drive him to his historic victory in the state.

Trump’s handpicked candidates helped hand Democrats victory …

Trump had a vision for a new, even more loyal Senate next year.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), an occasional critic, was pushed out by Trump and replaced on the ballot by Texas’s Attorney General Ken Paxton. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), who had needled Trump’s appointees and policies, was hounded into retirement, with Trump teeing up former RNC chairman Michael Whatley as the state’s next nominee.

And when GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham died, Trump wasn’t interested in South Carolina Reps. Russell Fry or Ralph Norman taking the seat. He liked Darline Graham, Lindsey’s sister and a political novice, for the job instead.

All three Republicans – Paxton, Whatley and Graham – lost, helping hand the Senate back to Democratic control.

Trump still publicly portrayed himself as a kingmaker. “My endorsement elected a lot of people,” Trump told Politico in a phone call last night, ignoring his obvious losses.

… and his barnstorming did not help

Trump mounted an aggressive campaign blitz in the closing weeks of the midterms, traveling to 20 states and holding 30 events over 32 days, according to the White House. At rally after rally, he urged Republican voters to treat the elections as though his own name were on the ballot, hoping to transfer his personal political appeal to candidates across the country.

“What I’m asking you to do is pretend that I’m on the ballot. You got to get out and you got to vote,” Trump told supporters in Georgia.

But the president’s interventions did little to stem a Democratic wave that swept across the country Tuesday. Democrats flipped Republican-held seats in North and South Carolina, while Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff won reelection in Georgia despite Trump’s efforts to defeat him.

The results underscored the limits of Trump’s political influence, suggesting that his ability to mobilize loyal supporters was not enough to overcome widespread dissatisfaction with his presidency and his handling of the economy. For a president who has maintained an extraordinary grip on the Republican Party, the setbacks raised fresh questions about his ability to command its loyalty and shape its direction as he enters the final two years of his presidency.

Voters backed a series of historic firsts

The Democratic wave helped propel a number of historic firsts nationwide.

Multiple Black governors will serve simultaneously, including the first Black woman governor in the nation’s history. Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Democrat to win Georgia’s governor’s race in nearly 30 years, while Republican Rep. Byron Donalds won Florida’s gubernatorial race, Democrat David Crowley won in Wisconsin and Democrat Wes Moore won reelection in Maryland.

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-New Hampshire) will become the first openly gay man to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Deb Haaland, former interior secretary under Joe Biden, will become the first Native American woman to govern a U.S. state, New Mexico. Meanwhile, in Colorado, Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old Ethiopian immigrant and lawyer, became the first Gen Z woman elected to Congress after winning the state’s Denver-area district.