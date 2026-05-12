Swami Mukundananda to Lead Life Transformation Program in New York

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SOUTH OZONE PARK, N.Y. — World-renowned spiritual teacher Swami Mukundananda will lead a four-day Life Transformation Program in New York from May 30 through June 2, 2025, offering guidance on overcoming stress, anxiety and negativity through spirituality, yoga and devotion.

The program, organized by the New York chapter of JK Yog, will be held at Shree Radha Krishna Mandir, located at 12604 133rd Ave., South Ozone Park.

A senior disciple of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj, Swami Mukundananda is known internationally for his teachings on spirituality, meditation, holistic health and selfless service. He earned degrees in engineering and management from India’s prestigious IIT and IIM institutions before dedicating his life to spiritual teaching and humanitarian work.

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According to organizers, the program will focus on helping individuals rise above stress, anxiety and negativity by purifying the mind through devotion to God, or “Bhakti.”

“These days we talk about the need to purify our mind, body and soul,” organizers said in a statement. “Many self-help techniques and positive-thinking methods offer only temporary relief. True and lasting peace comes through the grace of God and spiritual elevation.”

Drawing from the teachings of the Bhagavad Geeta, Swami Mukundananda explains that the human mind is influenced by the three gunas, or modes of material nature — sattva (goodness), rajas (passion) and tamas (ignorance). By attaching the mind to the Divine through Bhakti, one can rise above these modes and attain inner peace and spiritual fulfillment.

The Life Transformation Program will include discourses, meditation, yoga and practical spiritual guidance aimed at enhancing mental, physical and spiritual well-being. Organizers said the sessions are open to people of all ages and backgrounds and will be offered free of cost.

While Swami Mukundananda’s teachings reach millions worldwide through digital platforms and online discourses, organizers noted that opportunities to hear him speak in person are rare.

For more information, visit JK Yog