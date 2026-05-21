Sushmita Sen celebrates 32 years of winning Miss Universe title, says “Grateful for the smile that never left me…”

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Mumbai, May 21, 2026: Actor Sushmita Sen is beaming with joy, celebrating 32 years of the coveted Miss Universe title that she won in 1994.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sushmita shared a happy picture of herself, seemingly seated inside a bus.

Expressing immense gratitude and delight, she wrote, “Grateful for the smile that never left me for 32 years & counting!!! This feeling of being blessed!! You are the reason!!! #happy32ndanniversary #India #missuniverse1994. Mahal kita #philippines. Forever Cherished!! I love you guys beyond….#duggadugga Yours truly.”

Time and again, Sushmita Sen is seen reflecting on her Miss Universe days, sharing intriguing anecdotes with her fans.

In a 2024 post, the actor reminisced on her transformative journey since clinching the Miss Universe crown in 1994.

Recalling a poignant encounter at an orphanage shortly after her triumph, Sen reminisces how a little girl imparted life’s most profound lessons, shaping her worldview. With heartfelt gratitude, she commemorates India’s historic triumph at Miss Universe and acknowledges the unwavering support of her homeland.

“This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18 yr old me, life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day. This captured moment is 30 yrs old today as is India’s first ever Victory at Miss Universe!!!,” she wrote.

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Following her success at Miss Universe, Sushmita transitioned into Bollywood, where she made her debut in 1996 with Dastak.

She further gave some of the memorable performances in films such as ‘Biwi No. 1’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, and ‘Aankhen’.

Beyond her acting career, Sushmita is also known for her bold decisions in life, including her choice to adopt two daughters, Renee and Alisah, as a single mother, which further endeared her to her fans.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the popular series ‘Aarya 3’.