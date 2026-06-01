Surati Performing Arts Returns With Holi Hai! In Jersey City

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Surati Performing Arts announced the return of its Holi Hai! Festival June 6 at Exchange Place in Jersey City.

Rimli Roy & Surati’s Holi Hai – The Festival of Colors on starts at noon and goes on until 8 PM, a press release from the organization said.

It describes Surati Holi Hai as one of the region’s largest celebrations of Holi, bringing together thousands of attendees for a day of live performances, music, dance, colors, food, cultural programming, and community engagement.
Collage of past Holi events. PHOTO: Courtesy Surati
This year’s festival will feature a lineup of artists from India and across the United States.

International guest artists Sumit Roy, Rajesh Roy, and Pritha Majumder will perform original compositions as part of the Surati Baul Blues Band.

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Holi Hai will also showcase dancers representing a range of Indian classical and folk traditions, including Harsha Harikumar (Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniattam), Hitanshi Patel (Bharatanatyam), Moushumi Phukan (Bihu) and Masala Bhangra founder Sarina Jain.

There will also be a special performance by the Surati Dance Team led by Artistic Director Rimli Roy, as well as danced storytelling exploring the history, traditions, and significance of Holi.

 

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