Surati holds joyous Diwali Gala 2025 in Jersey City

The Jersey City-based non-profit art and culture organization, Surati for Performing Arts, held its first Diwali Gala November 7, 2025, at Barrow Mansion in Jersey City. While Surati has organized several Diwali celebrations in the past, this marked its inaugural formal Gala, uniting culture, artistry, and community in an evening that truly embodied the spirit of the Festival o Lights, the organization said in a press release.

The evening brought together artists, dignitaries, community members, and supporters, beginning with a VIP cocktail reception, vendor displays, and a silent auction featuring community-donated items and cultural experiences.

The event celebrated 23 years of Surati’s journey of providing artistic work, and community engagement through a video presentation.

The Gala’s performances were curated by Surati Founder and Executive Artistic Director Rimli Roy and included a range of Indian classical, folk, and contemporary art forms, including Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Rajasthani Ghoomar, Bollywood, belly dance, and modern fusion pieces.

Roy’s segment included dancers who performed classical and modern fusion items by Hitanshi Patel, Harsha Harikumar, Vidhya Dinesh, Alisha Desai, Avishi Jain, and Kijana Lewis.

The evening also featured a tabla and cajón fusion by Abhinav Acharya and Kaleb Hassell, followed by an Indian Raaga Jazz fusion by guest artist Sumit Roy from Kolkata, on the piano, accompanied by Abhinav on the tablas.

The second act included excerpts from Ramaavan – A Musical, Surati’s NEA award-winning original production, envisioned, re-imagined, and created by Roy, which also toured India in 2024 by a special invitation by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. Inspired by the Ramayana, the segment was performed by Jonathan Power, Andrew Leonforte, Paulina Yeung, Madison Halla, Harsha Harikumar, Hitanshi Patel, Kijana Lewis, and Vidhya Dinesh, earning a standing ovation. Ramaavan is an original production with music composed by Sumit Roy and Rajesh Roy, and lyrics and verses written by Arati Roy.

The finale featured a live music performance by Jayanta Banerjee. Guest artist from India Sumit Roy, a singer, composer, and mentor from Kolkata, concluded the program with a medley of Calypso, retro, and Indian folk songs, bringing the audience to their feet before the night wrapped up with a lively DJ set.

Among the distinguished attendees were Piyush Singh, Consul (Political, Press, Information & Culture), Consulate General of India in New York; Councilwoman Mira Prinz-Arey; Brian Murray from Hudson County Cultural Affairs; Hudson County Commissioner Yraida Lipski, and Former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey.

Surati’s Diwali Gala sponsors were Albrich Academy of Excellence (AAE), represented by owner Dorota Mani, serving as the event’s principal silent auction contributor and community sponsor, Hudson County Cultural & Heritage Affairs / Tourism Development, and LeFrak & Newport Associates Development Company.

“Surati and Rimli Roy have been doing excellent work for the last two decades, bringing cultures together and bridging gaps between people so that communities can better understand, collaborate, and grow,” said Piyush Singh.

Rimli Roy noted that the event was a celebration of India’s rich heritage, and added, “Having my father, the legendary composer and performing artist from India, Sumit Roy, perform alongside our company artists in the presence of my mother, Arati Roy, also a very gifted writer and lyricist, was deeply personal and a reminder of Surati’s roots and mission — connecting generations, cultures, and hearts through art.