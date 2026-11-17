- ADVERTISEMENT -



Bringing Stories, Music and the Cosmos Together

Liberty Science Center became a canvas for the Festival of Lights on Tuesday, November 10, as Surati for Performing Arts presented its annual Diwali Gala & Festival in partnership with LSC After Dark.

The first-ever Diwali celebration at the science center brought dance, live music, storytelling and immersive visual experiences into one evening, with festivities unfolding across the atrium, auditorium and the Giant Dome Theater that boasts of being the largest planetarium in the western hemisphere, a press release from Surati said.

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Indian classical dance, Bollywood, family traditions and the excitement of a planetarium performance were enjoyed by attendees.

Curated under the artistic direction of Rimli Roy, the celebration began with live jazz piano, a cocktail reception, food stalls and vendors, while a rangoli workshop introduced visitors to the intricate, colorful art traditionally created for Diwali. In the main atrium, cultural performances and live vocal sessions invited guests to sing along rather than simply watch the performance.



A joyous community fashion show towards the end of the night opened up participation for all attendees and a DJ-led dance party kept the festivities moving into the night.

Guests could also explore two Liberty Science Center exhibits as part of the event experience. VIPs, patrons and all-access guests enjoyed a catered Indian buffet, adding a gathering place for conversation and celebration alongside the performances.

In the JD Williams Science Theater, “What’s Diwali? & Ramaavan – A Musical Special” explored the meaning of the festival through dance, theatrical storytelling, live performance and video highlights from Rimli Roy’s acclaimed original production, Ramaavan – A Musical. Drawing on the Ramayana, the presentation connected princes Ram, Laxman and princess Sita’s homecoming to the fabled story behind Diwali along with the universal themes of love, perseverance and the triumph of light over darkness.



Jersey City Mayor James Solomon, Hudson County Commissioner Yraida Aponte-Lipski. New Jersey Assemblywoman Katie Brennan and LSC/Liberty Science Center CEO Paul Hoffman attended the event and performances.

Mayor Solomon said “..we are excited to be here today celebrating Diwali with two wonderful Jersey City institutions – Liberty Science Center and Surati for Performing Arts…”. He further commended the musical saying “The show was phenomenal”.

Surati, a nonprofit, led by artiste, producer, director Rimli Roy, has since 2002, performed at The United Nations, The Kennedy Center, The Lincoln Center, The Alaska Performing Arts Center, The Library of Congress and The Reichhold Center in the U.S Virgin Islands among others. Roy is also a recipient of the NJ State Council on the Arts Individual Artist Fellowship award while her work Ramaavan – A Musical, is a National Endowment for the Arts awardee for Musical Theatre, for multiple years.