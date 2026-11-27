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Indian American community leaders representing several organizations assembled November 16, 2026, to celebrate the victory of Congressman Tom Suozzi in the November 3 general elections.

“It was an extraordinary demonstration of public affection and enthusiasm, with supporters spontaneously chanting slogans urging the popular Congressman to run for President of the United States,” organizers said in a press release. The excitement was such that it took nearly 45 minutes for the Congressman to reach his seat, delaying the commencement of the formal program, they noted.

Suozzi, a Democrat representing New York’s Third Congressional District, defeated Republican challenger Michael LiPetri by approximately 10 percentage points, substantially improving upon his narrow victory margin of less than four percentage points in 2024.

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The victory celebration, held at Pearl Banquet Hall in Hicksville, Long Island, was led by Varinder Bhalla after his conversation with the vacationing Congressman in Rome, and was hosted by APS President Gary Sikka collaborating with prominent community leaders, Naveen Shah, Dr. Dipak Nandi, Malla Reddy and Mohinder Taneja.

“I have rarely witnessed such a spontaneous and overwhelming demonstration of affection for an elected representative,” Taneja observed.

“It was so much more than a “Victory Party,” it was a “Thank You!” party. A ‘thank you’ to all my friends who worked together because they believe that there is so much more that unites us, than divides us. It was a warm and festive celebration of all that is good about America and each other”, said Suozzi.

In his remarks, Bhalla recalled that several American Presidents had previously served in the House of Representatives, emphasizing that service in Congress has historically provided a pathway to the nation’s highest office. Bhalla also recounted that nearly three decades ago, legendary Bollywood actor Dev Anand had predicted that Suozzi – then only Mayor of Glen Cove could become President of the United States.

Dr. Nandi described Suozzi’s speech as “inspiring, statesmanlike, and distinctly presidential.”

Over the years, Suozzi has developed a close relationship with the Indian American community and has been a strong advocate for closer relations between the United States and India. He currently serves as Democratic Vice Chair of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.