Support grows for Bushra Amiwala, Illinois candidate for Congress

Bushra Amiwala, candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 9th District, announced new endorsements from Next Gen Politics (IL and National Chapters), and the Northern Illinois American Muslim Alliance (NIAMA), as younger leaders, and some faith groups rally behind her campaign.

“I’m honored to have the support of these organizations and their members,” Amiwala is quoted saying in a press release October 14, 2025. “They each represent the best of our district — engaged citizens, faith leaders, and organizers who care deeply about building a fairer, more inclusive future. We’re working together to ensure that every voice in this district is heard and represented.”

Next Gen Politics, a youth-led advocacy group, endorsed Amiwala for her record as one of the nation’s first Gen Z elected officials and her ongoing commitment to mentoring young people in civic life.

“Bushra Amiwala represents the new generation of leaders—compassionate, energetic, and deeply connected to her community in Illinois’ 9th District. At Next Gen Politics Illinois, we proudly endorse her because she fights fearlessly for her constituents and isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo,” said Next Gen Politics in a statement. “As the leader of a rapid response team in Skokie, Bushra has actively participated in protests, standing up against systemic issues, even in confrontations with ICE agents. Her deep-rooted commitment to her community reflects her understanding of its struggles and aspirations. In these challenging times, we need Bushra in Congress to effectively represent our voices and interests.”

Chairman and Founder of NIAMA (Northern Illinois American Muslim Alliance) Vaseem Iftekhar, praised Amiwala’s record saying, “Bushra Amiwala is the candidate who best reflects understanding of the full diversity and vibrant tapestry of the 9th Congressional District.”

“We especially applaud her leadership on the Halal and Kosher School Lunch Act, for which she testified in Springfield and spearheaded implementation in her school district as a board member — making it one of the first in the state to adopt the program even before it became law,” Iftekhar added.

These announcements follow Amiwala’s previous endorsements from Northside Democracy for America, the Cook County Latino Democrats, and more than a dozen local elected officials and community leaders, including former Congresswoman Marie Newman (IL-03) and former congressional candidate Miracle Jenkins (IL-09). Those endorsements, announced last week, featured school board members, park and library trustees, and municipal officials from across the district.

Born in Chicago and raised in Skokie, Ill. to immigrant parents from Pakistan, Bushra appreciated the local support. “What unites this coalition is a belief that good government begins with empathy and accountability,” Amiwala said. “I am so grateful for the support and will continue working tirelessly to represent every corner of our district.”