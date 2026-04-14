Sujit Singh Among Numerous Candidates Seeking Party Endorsement For Congressional Race From NJ’s District 12

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A technology consultant and two-term Democratic Committee Member Sujit Singh is seeking his party’s endorsement in the June 2 primaries, hoping to run for the US Congress from District 12 in New Jersey.

Singh points to his three decades of experience in technology, public service, and community advocacy, to make the case for his suitability in leading one of the most diverse districts in the state.

“Sujit represents a new generation of leaders. He is rooted in service, guided by values, and committed to expanding opportunity for every family,” his campaign website sujitsinghforcongress.com says.

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If elected, he would be the first Indian American to win a Congressional seat in NJ-12. He is not the only Indian American looking to make history in the district however. Gen Z candidate Jay Vaingankar is also among 13 aspirants who have thrown their hats in the ring for their party’s support.

According to his website, Singh “currently works through a leading technology consulting firm on a major modernization program in the public sector, supporting institutions dedicated to improving lives across 26 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Singh served for two elected terms as a Democratic Committee Member in West Windsor’s District 14 and prior service as Secretary and Vice Chair of the West Windsor Democratic Committee.

He also served on the board of Enable Inc., a New Jersey nonprofit supporting more than 600 adults with disabilities through group homes, adult day programs, and in-home services, his bio states.