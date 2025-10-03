Study shows Indian Americans have invested $3 billion in American universities

- ADVERTISEMENT -



From students to benefactors, Indian Americans have invested some $3 billion in American universities, according to a new study done by the San Francisco-based non-profit organization Indiaspora.

“From landmark donations to local colleges, a tradition of giving is unlocking innovation, strengthening research, and expanding access nationwide,” the organization said in a press release October 2, 2025.

Over the years, Indiaspora has looked at the impact of Indian Americans in the United States, most recently highlighted in the 2024 Impact Report produced in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group.

Building on that work, Indiaspora has taken a closer look at the role Indian American philanthropy plays in strengthening higher education across the United States.

“New research conducted by Indiaspora, reveals a powerful pattern: Indian Americans, many of whom credit their undergraduate and graduate experiences at U.S. universities as the foundation of their professional success, are giving back in transformative ways,” the study showed.

Notable findings of the report include:

78% of Indian Americans hold a bachelor’s degree or higher—far exceeding the national average.

Approximately 270,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in American universities.

Indian students contribute nearly $10 billion annually to the U.S. economy, supporting an estimated 93,000 American jobs.

“By investing in universities, Indian American donors who value education are “putting their money where their mouth is. They are also demonstrating a larger commitment to America, supporting Americans of all races, ethnicities and backgrounds to thrive,” Founder & Chairman of Indiaspora MR Rangaswami, is quoted saying in the press release.

Since 2008, Indian Americans have donated more than $3 billion to U.S. universities, “creating a powerful “flywheel effect” that strengthens the U.S. educational ecosystem while reinforcing professional and cultural ties between India and America,” Indiaspora said.

“Through philanthropic donations to US-based educational institutions, Indian Americans are not only transforming lives today—they are building a meaningful legacy in and for this country and the world: one that multiplies across generations and ensures that American universities will continue to shape future leaders, foster innovation, and advance knowledge for the benefit of all,” said Executive Director of Indiaspora Sanjeev Joshipura.

Beyond the major universities, Indian Americans are quietly supporting community colleges, state schools, and city universities, demonstrating a deep commitment to broadening access to education nationwide, the study shows.

It also revealed that the vast majority of publicly known donations have gone towards Medical & Health Sciences, Engineering and Business Education. In addition to professional fields, $140 million has been directed toward cultural programming. This includes a substantial donation by Sumir Chadha to Princeton University, which established the Chadha Center for Global India. Endowments display a commitment to Indian culture and heritage with monies going for South Asian, Hindu, and Indian studies.

The level of support indicates the Indian American community’s “deep belief in the power of education to inspire innovation and uplift communities” according to Indiaspora.

Major donors across the Midwest and South include Monte Ahuja, who has championed Ohio universities, and Satish & Yasmin Gupta, who have benefited institutions throughout Texas. Dr. Kiran and Pallavi Patel are leading philanthropists in Florida, in the field of medical education.

In the Northeast, Chandrika and Ranjan Tandon’s historic $100 million donation to New York University’s School of Engineering represents a milestone in higher education philanthropy. Indian American entrepreneur and philanthropist Desh Deshpande established an early benchmark in 2002 with his $20 million gift to MIT, creating the Center for Technological Innovation. More recently, Indra Nooyi’s landmark $50 million contribution to the Yale School of Management stands as one of the largest business school donations in history.

Indiaspora members have made substantial contributions as well, the organization said, naming Deepak Raj, Niraj Shah, Raj Gupta, and Venky Harinarayan.