STR Entertainment Announces Launch Of Talent Hunt 2026

- ADVERTISEMENT -



STR Entertainment announced on May 25, 2026, the launch of “Talent Hunt 2026 – The Ultimate Voices of Bollywood,” a nationwide singing competition created to discover, encourage, and celebrate exceptional Bollywood singing talent across the United States.

STR Entertainment is a collective of music lovers, cultural advocates, and event organizers dedicated to reviving the magic of Bollywood through unforgettable live musical experiences, its press release said.

The Live Audition Round was successfully completed on May 22, 2026, at Sanjay’s Studio in New Jersey, where more than 65 talented singers from across the USA participated. Contestants performed live with professional musicians, creating an authentic concert-style audition experience, organizers said. The auditions were judged by renowned singer and judge Priya Joshi.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Following the audition process, 30 singers above the age of 26 and 8 singers under the age of 26 were selected to advance to the Semi-final/Final Rounds, scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at Middlesex County College – West Hall, Edison, New Jersey.

Each finalist will perform one Bollywood solo song accompanied by a professional live orchestra. The performances will be evaluated by renowned Bollywood Music Director Jatin Pandit, with Raahul Pandit serving as the host for the evening. Contestants will be judged on voice quality, sur (pitch), rhythm, timing, expression, stage presence, vocal excellence, and overall consistency.

The Grand Finale will feature a live orchestra, celebrity guests, audience participation, refreshments, dinner, apart from the Bollywood musical entertainment. During the final competition round, contestants will perform live on stage before the judge, and the Top 3 Winners — Winner, 1st Runner-Up, and 2nd Runner-Up will be announced at the end of the evening.

The winners will receive an exclusive opportunity to record a song with a renowned music label company, providing aspiring singers with a national platform to launch and advance their musical journey.

All performances throughout the competition will strictly feature Bollywood solo songs only, and judges’ decisions will remain final.

Tickets for Talent Hunt 2026 are now available at www.Vibrnz.com.

For additional information regarding STR Entertainment events and upcoming programs, please visit www.strentertainment.net.