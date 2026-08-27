Statement From Maryland Lt. Governor Aruna Miller on Mass Immigration Arrests

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Release date: August 27, 2026

As an immigrant, I know the promise of this country and the profound responsibility we have to protect it. We can enforce our laws and remove violent offenders without treating entire communities as threats.

Public safety depends on trust. When people are afraid to go to work, take their children to school, seek medical care, or cooperate with law enforcement, that trust is broken—and all of us are less safe.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Maryland will continue to stand for both public safety and the basic dignity and constitutional rights of every person who calls our state home. Those principles are not in conflict. They are fundamental to who we are.

Marylanders deserve to feel safe in their communities. That means holding violent offenders accountable. It also means ensuring that every person is treated with dignity and afforded their constitutional rights.

According to the Department of Homeland Security’s own numbers, only a fraction of the more than 1,300 people arrested across Maryland and Virginia had been convicted of or charged with crimes. Sweeping through neighborhoods, separating parents from their children, and creating fear among families and workers does not make us safer.