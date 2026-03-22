State Bank of India and FIA–Chicago host successful Customer Connect at National India Hub

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Chicago, March 21, 2026: In a bid to strengthen engagement with the Indian-American community and share valuable financial insights, the State Bank of India (SBI–Chicago), in association with FIA–Chicago (est. 1980), hosted a successful “Customer Connect” session at National India Hub, Schaumburg, Illinois.

Among those attending were the SBI–Chicago CEO R.K. Jain, along with his team, and prominent FIA–Chicago leadership including President Hemant Patel, Trustee Kanti N. Patel, Harish Kolasani, Rajesh Patel, Rakesh Malhotra, Vice President Joy (Dipen) Shah, Executive Amar Upadhyay, Director Bhavesh Patel, Jayantibhai Oza, and several community leaders.

During the session, Jha and the SBI team made a presentation covering a wide range of financial products and services. Key topics included NRE (Non-Resident External) accounts, NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) accounts, and investment options such as Fixed Deposits (FDs) and Certificates of Deposit (CDs). Attendees showed particular interest in SBI’s CD offerings, which were highlighted as especially competitive and attractive in the current market.

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At then interactive session participants asked questions and receive personalized guidance, helping them better understand how SBI’s offerings can support their financial goals both in the United States and India. “Reflecting strong interest and trust, many community members took immediate steps to open new accounts during the event,” the press release said.

For more information about SBI–Chicago’s services and offerings, visit: https://sbichicago.statebank/