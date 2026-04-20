State Assemblywoman Rajkumar Unveils Slew Of Anti-Corruption Bills

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New York Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar unveiled a sweeping package of “good government, ethics, and transparency” bills April 17, 2026, “to bring unprecedented checks and balances that ensure government works for the people, not the powerful,” her office said in a press release.

Rajkumar’s bills seek to deal with no-bid contracts, relationships between contractors and public officials, and what she sees as unauthorized contractors receiving public money, undisclosed lobbying pressure, and big-money influence from corporations doing business with the government.

“The Assemblywoman’s package comes following a series of scandals and improprieties involving government contracts, with New Yorkers clamoring for a government where decisionmakers act in the best interest of the people,” says the press release.

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“I have personally seen how corruption at the state and city levels stalls government and stands in the way of helping people. That is why I am proud to introduce this anti-corruption package, Rajkumar said, adding, “New Yorkers are sick of backroom deals, insider influence, and a government that too often serves the well-connected instead of the public.

The package includes:

A10881 — Limits the use of no-bid contracts by setting strict, clearly defined conditions on when they are allowed. The bill requires competitive bidding in the absence of a Declaration of Emergency by the Governor.

A10461 — Requires New York City contractors to disclose any personal or professional relationships with public officers, ensuring potential conflicts of interest are brought into the open before contracts are awarded.

A10462 — Prohibits government payments on New York City contracts to contractors who are not “properly” authorized, ensuring that all vendors and subcontractors are vetted and approved before receiving taxpayer funds.

A9559 — Strengthens lobbying transparency in New York by requiring lobbyists to disclose their positions on specific bills, including amendments and appropriations.

A826 — Closes a campaign finance loophole allowing businesses awarded contracts in New York City to give big donations.