St. Jude Imagine Academy Marks 25 Years of Helping Young Patients Learn and Heal

- ADVERTISEMENT -



MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For 25 years, the St. Jude Imagine Academy by Chili’s has been helping young patients continue their education while receiving lifesaving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — ensuring that school remains part of every child’s healing journey.

The school program, accredited as a Special Purpose School by Cognia, supports students from preschool through high school who are undergoing treatment for cancer, sickle cell disease, and other life-threatening illnesses. Rather than replacing their regular schooling, the program works hand-in-hand with each child’s home school to keep them on track academically and emotionally.

“Part of advancing long-term health and well-being is ensuring that patients are able to continue to grow academically while undergoing treatment,” said **Alli Leslie**, head of the Imagine Academy. “Education is a cornerstone of a healthy future, and we want all of our students to be able to fulfill their dreams.”

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Each new St. Jude patient is offered an educational consultation to assess their academic needs. The Academy’s 23 full-time educators and coordinators see up to 150 patients daily, supported by a network of community volunteers and more than 90 St. Jude staff who assist in the STEM lab throughout the school year.

Instruction is provided three times a week for K–12 students and twice a week for preschoolers. Beyond lessons, the Academy’s coordinators work directly with schools to arrange accommodations and smooth transitions back to the classroom once treatment allows.

“The ultimate goal with our school coordination work is to empower students to tell their story and advocate for their classroom needs,” Leslie said. “When they return to school — or move on to college or work — they’re better prepared to ask for those accommodations and support.”

For many patients, the program becomes more than a classroom — it’s a place of belonging. Former students often return to visit their teachers, grateful for the academic and emotional support they received.

“The school program is amazing,” said **Archie**, a St. Jude cancer survivor. “They give you one-on-one time. When I went back to school, I was still up-to-date — actually ahead in some ways. I thank St. Jude for that because I got to graduate on time.”

Teacher **Kaci Richardson** said those reunions are among the staff’s proudest moments. “Our student-to-teacher ratio gives us the chance to connect with the kids we teach,” she said. “It means a lot when they come back to see us.”

Graduation ceremonies at Imagine Academy are especially meaningful. They mark milestones that once might have seemed out of reach — celebrations of perseverance, family, and hope.

“For a lot of kids, there are challenges academically along the way, so reaching this milestone is a big deal,” Leslie said. “We love celebrating that culmination of high school with them before they pursue their goals and dreams.”

As it celebrates 25 years, the St. Jude Imagine Academy remains a vital part of the hospital’s mission to treat not just the disease, but the whole child — helping patients continue to learn, dream, and imagine their futures, no matter the challenges they face.