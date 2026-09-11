Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Lead ‘An Evening with Gurudev’ in New Jersey

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NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will lead “An Evening with Gurudev: On Power, Presence and Peace” on Sept. 22 at the State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

More than 1,800 people from across New Jersey are expected to attend the event, organized by the Art of Living Foundation. The program, scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m., will include a live question-and-answer session, guided group meditation and live music.

Organizers said the evening will focus on finding steadiness, clarity and inner peace amid the stress and uncertainty of modern life. The event is open to the public and will provide attendees an opportunity to experience Ravi Shankar’s teachings and meditation practices in person.

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The Art of Living Foundation has been active in New Jersey for more than three decades, offering programs focused on mental health, stress management and well-being. Its initiatives incorporate breathing techniques, meditation and self-regulation practices in schools, colleges, health care settings, veterans programs and correctional facilities.

“In a time of rising stress and anxiety, New Jersey communities have been practicing these tools for over 30 years,” said Vikas Chawla, a senior faculty member with the Art of Living Foundation. “This evening is about bringing that lived experience together.”

The foundation said its work in New Jersey schools includes programs at East Side High School in Newark, where breathing and meditation practices have been incorporated into student wellness initiatives.

SKY Campus Happiness chapters at Rutgers University, Stevens Institute of Technology and Princeton University also offer meditation and wellness programs to college students.

The foundation’s Healing Breaths program has trained more than 500 health care professionals in New Jersey, according to organizers. Its veterans and correctional-facility programs have also reached participants at the Secaucus Vet Center, Hudson County Correctional Center and Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix.

Art of Living volunteers operate through centers in communities including Piscataway, Princeton, Millburn, Matawan, Voorhees, Mahwah, Asbury Park, Somerset, Jersey City and Parsippany.

The New Brunswick program is part of Ravi Shankar’s continuing U.S. tour and comes as the Art of Living Foundation marks 45 years since its founding.

Ravi Shankar founded the Art of Living Foundation in 1981. The nonprofit educational and humanitarian organization says it operates in 182 countries and offers programs centered on breathing practices, meditation and personal development.

The organization says its humanitarian and educational initiatives are aimed at reducing stress, promoting well-being and advancing what it describes as a more peaceful and violence-free society.

“An Evening with Gurudev: On Power, Presence and Peace” will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at State Theatre New Jersey, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick. Tickets are available through the Art of Living Foundation.