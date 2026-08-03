Special Indian Independence Day Know India Quiz Competition

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As part of the celebrations for India’s Independence Day, a Special Edition of the Know India program announced a Quiz Competition.

“Celebrate #IndiaAt80 by exploring the incredible story of our nation!” the website of the Indian Consulate in New York posted on its X.com account.

“Participate in the Special Independence Day Edition of the #BharatKoJaniye Quiz and test your knowledge of India’s heritage, culture, traditions and achievements,” the post declared.

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Those interested in enrolling can visit the bkjquiz.com website and fill the form. The competition goes on till August 14, 2026.