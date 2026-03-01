South Jersey seniors attend talk on vegan diet

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Dr. Shrenik Shah, a practicing physician who has incorporated spirituality into his personal and professional life, gave a talk on veganism Feb. 10, 2026, to seniors in South Jersey.

More than 100 interested seniors, members of Hindu Senior Citizens of South Jersey (HSCSJ) attended.

The talk was entitled, “Mind Body and Spirituality with WFPB Diet” and the meeting was held at the Indian Cultural Center in Marlton NJ. A lively Q and A took place at the meeting.

“This was a very well received event and the host organization has shown interest in future events in the area with World Vegan Vision,” WVV said in its Newsletter.

Dr. Shrenik Shah, who maintains the website practicalspirituallife.org/ has followed a vegan diet for the last 17 years, according to the site.

The HSCSJ has around 1,000 members and holds several meetings and hosts talks on subjects of interest every month, according to its website hinduseniors.org. General Body Meetings are held every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:15pm between April – November, and one Tuesday per month between December – March at 12:15pm. The next talk is on Financial Literacy, March 10, 2026, and will be delivered by Puja Gupta, a financial advisor.

The organization is also planning a two-week trip to South America in May.