South Asian Council for Social Services to hold outreach event with ITV Gold in Edison,, NJ

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New York based South Asian Council for Social Services (SACSS) and Parikh Worldwide Media (PWM) have jointly organized a healthcare related outreach event at ITV Gold Studios on March 28, 2026 from 12 in the afternoon to 4 in the evening. The event will be held at PWM’s headquarters at 1655 Oak Tree Road, Suite 155, Edison, New Jersey.

The free full-day event will have SACSS enrollment specialists helping people understand federal and city public benefits including health insurance, food stamps and more. Healthcare experts from SACSS will answer people’s questions, guide and assist them through the steps of applications, educate them about health issues and benefits.

ITV Gold, with Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh as its founder President, has been the longest-running South Asian and Indo-Caribbean television network in the US, featuring a state-of-the-art studio and auditorium.

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Based in Flushing, New York, SACSS, a nonprofit organization under the dedicated leadership of founder and executive director Sudha Acharya, has been serving the underserved community since its inception in the year 2000. It helps obtain health insurance, access public benefits, and educates the community about health and mental health issues and services available. It has been providing free language learning classes and workforce development training.

SACSS stepped up its services during the pandemic with cooked meal services to homes. Today, it runs one of the largest food pantries in New York. More than 300,000 community members are taking advantage of its direct services.

SACSSs healthcare services include individual guidance through healthcare access on Medicare and Medicaid, long term care, home health attendant services, and more. SACSSs experienced certified application counselors help the uninsured with affordable health coverage. Its Community Health Advocates help with accessing healthcare plan which suits individual needs and understand the plans complex requirements and benefits.

SACSS has been helping the community apply and obtain SNAP benefits or food stamps, Access-A-Ride, rental assistance, low fare metro cards and more. Its trained representatives also help people with their long term care needs and accessing available long term care services, nursing home and adult daycare services.

At the same time, SACSS has been bringing awareness about mental health issues including loss and grieving and how to cope with them through educational workshops and partnering with other organizations.

Beside serving as a media hub with broadcasts of news, talk shows and other programming, ITV Gold offers a studio with advanced technology to film and edit documentaries and short films and blogs. As a South Asian Media center, it hosts community events, political meet-and-greets, and cultural performances.

Parikh said he is aware that SACSS has been serving the community for more than 25 years and partnering with it on this event is in line with his personal mission to serve the community’s healthcare education and needs.

Parikh, a leading medical professional, has been showing support for healthcare related events in the community. “Events like this are necessary as they help the Indian community in particular and the underserved community at large, understand the healthcare system and access benefits,” he told News India Times.

Those interested in participating in the event can register online on SACSS website at https://www.sacssny.org/event/sacss-outreach-event-in-edison-nj/ or call SACSS at (718) 321-7929 for more information.