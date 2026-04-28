South Asian Americans Gather In D.C. To Counter Hate, Affirm Message: We Belong

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Indian American Impact, an advocacy organization that advocates for expanding the community’s political footprint, hosted its annual Summit, Gala, and South Asian Hill Day, April 21 and 22, 2026, bringing together more than 300 South Asian American leaders, organizers, elected officials, artists, students, and advocates from across the country under this year’s theme: We Belong.

The event coincided with the 10th anniversary of the founding of Impact. Organizers said the convening came “at a pivotal moment for South Asian communities amid rising anti-immigrant rhetoric, growing political attacks, and renewed questions of belonging.”

Over two days, attendees discussed how to build the community, advance policy solutions, and demonstrate the growing civic power of Indian and South Asian Americans, an April 28 press release from Impact said.

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Highlights of the event included:

South Asian Hill Day

Joined by 21 partner organizations serving the South Asian diaspora, advocates held meetings with more than 70 House and Senate offices, highlighting priorities on immigrant rights, voting rights, and combating hate violence, “and making clear that South Asian Americans belong at every decision-making table.”

Summit & Gala: From Care to Action

Anchored by the theme We Belong, the Summit opened with former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy in conversation on community care, loneliness, and what it means to show up for one another in difficult times.

Policy issues were discussed in depth, ranging from the effect of artificial intelligence and immigrant rights to next-generation political leadership.

‘Action Labs’ included opportunities for participants to phonebank South Asian Virginia voters ahead of a key referendum election in which AAPI voters proved decisive, alongside trainings in media advocacy and writing letters to the editor.

The Gala concluded the event where attendees celebrated a decade of building political power and honored trailblazers. Honorees included Pennsylvania State Senator Nikil Saval and former senior advisor to President Biden, Neera Tanden. Former Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta delivered a talk about how momentous a time it was and what is at stake in this moment.

Other high-profile attendees included Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi; U.S. Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Suhas Subramanyam, and Raja Krishnamoorthi; Executive Director of the ACLU of Minnesota Deepinder Mayell; Manjusha Kulkarni, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate; as well as dozens of organizers, policymakers, journalists, and emerging South Asian elected officials, the press release noted.

Executive Director of Indian American Impact Chintan Patel said, “At a moment when our communities are being targeted and our loyalty questioned, we came to Washington not to ask for belonging, but to assert it. We met with Congress, organized across generations, and made clear that South Asian Americans are not on the sidelines of this democracy; we are helping shape its future. In the face of hate, our answer is not silence. It is solidarity, action, and power.”