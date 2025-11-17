“Something else is wrong”: Pujara rejects ‘transition phase’ theory after India’s home defeat to South Africa

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Former India batter Cheteshwar

Puajara rejected the notion that India’s defeat against South Africa in the recentlyconcluded Test at Kolkata was due to the transitional period that the Gautam

Gambhir-coached team is undergoing.

Speaking on JioStar show ‘Cricket Live’, Pujara dismissed the idea that India’s home

defeat was due to a transition phase, saying the team has plenty of proven talent. He

argued that losing despite strong players’ points to deeper issues and suggested that India would have had a much better chance of winning had the match been played on

a better pitch.

“I don’t agree with the view that India’s defeat at home can be attributed to a

transitional phase. While it’s understandable to face setbacks abroad during a

transition period, the current Indian side possesses ample talent and strong firstclass records–players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and

Shubman Gill have all proven themselves. If the team is losing in home conditions

despite this, it suggests that something else is wrong. Had this match been played on

a good pitch, India’s chances of winning would’ve been much higher,” said JioStar

expert Pujara.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, secured a 30-run victory over the hosts in the

first Test of the two-match series, ending a 15-year wait for a Test win on Indian soil.

The match, which concluded within less than three days, saw the Indian batter

struggle and fail to chase a 124-run target in the fourth innings. South African spinner

Simon Harmer was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, claiming eight wickets

across the two innings.

“The nature of such wicket reduces our winning percentage and brings the

opposition on a level footing. Even an India A team, given the depth of talent, could

challenge South Africa at home. So it’s not a lack of ability. Therefore, blaming

transition for this defeat in India isn’t justifiable,” concluded Pujara.

India faced their fourth Test defeat at home since 2024. They were whitewashed by

New Zealand 0-3 in October and November last year.