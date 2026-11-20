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The 90-day SNAP delay announced on November 13 covers one rule, and store owners answer to two. New federal stocking standards now carry a February 11 deadline. State bans on buying soda and candy with EBT kept their dates, and enforcement in the four newest states starts in late January. Both rules can cost a store its SNAP authorization.

What the Delay Covers

USDA’s retailer notice gives stores 90 more days to meet the stocking standards finalized in May. February 11, 2027, is the new compliance date. The old deadline, November 4, had already passed when the extension arrived.

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Every state falls under the stocking rule, including New Jersey and New York. Seven varieties in each of four staple categories—dairy, grains, protein, and fruits or vegetables—form the core of it. Three units of each variety are the floor, bringing the minimum to 84 units on the shelf. Perishables are required too, with at least one in three of the four categories. The count must be maintained every day the store is open.

Falling short means withdrawal from SNAP, and six months must pass before the store can reapply.

What the Delay Leaves in Place

The notice addresses stocking alone. State restrictions on soda, candy, and similar items stand exactly as scheduled.

Store owners in Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, and Virginia have worked under new limits since November 1, bringing the count to twelve states, including Texas and Florida. Wyoming joins on February 1, and Kansas and Missouri on February 15. Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and West Virginia saw their waivers thrown out in federal court in June, and USDA’s appeal leaves the outcome open. Owners in those five states should confirm current rules with the state SNAP office.

USDA guidance ties a walk-in store to the rules of its own state for every EBT card, including cards issued elsewhere. A 90-day grace period follows each state’s start date, and for the November 1 states the window closes in late January. Federal investigators begin test purchases of restricted items once it closes. A first failure draws a warning letter, and removal from SNAP can follow the second. Customers can still buy restricted items with cash or another card, so the products stay on the shelf.

Recheck Your Shelves

Count your varieties. Walk each of the four categories and list what you carry. Different foods count as different varieties, so apples and oranges are two, and three brands of the same milk are one. Whole-wheat bread and other bread now count separately, and so do shelf-stable and refrigerated milk.

Walk each of the four categories and list what you carry. Different foods count as different varieties, so apples and oranges are two, and three brands of the same milk are one. Whole-wheat bread and other bread now count separately, and so do shelf-stable and refrigerated milk. Check depth. Confirm three units of every variety you are counting, and reorder before any of them falls under three.

Confirm three units of every variety you are counting, and reorder before any of them falls under three. Cover perishables. Pick the three categories where fresh, refrigerated, or frozen items are easiest for your store to keep in stock.

Pick the three categories where fresh, refrigerated, or frozen items are easiest for your store to keep in stock. Run the numbers. USDA offers a stocking calculator through its stocking standards page, and a dated copy of your count is worth keeping on file.

Recheck Your Pricebook

Every SNAP restriction is a manual pricebook update on the NRS POS. The register keeps accepting EBT for a restricted item until the owner changes it.

Get your state’s current list. A clear product list is missing in most states, according to NACS, so expect to judge some items one at a time.

A clear product list is missing in most states, according to NACS, so expect to judge some items one at a time. Update whole departments. A fully restricted department, such as Candy or Soda, takes one change: clearing the EBT Eligible box for the whole department.

A fully restricted department, such as Candy or Soda, takes one change: clearing the EBT Eligible box for the whole department. Fix mixed departments item by item. A Beverage department holding both soda and 100% juice needs item-level work, with the EBT Eligible box cleared on each restricted product.

A Beverage department holding both soda and 100% juice needs item-level work, with the EBT Eligible box cleared on each restricted product. Check everything added since your last update. Holiday candy and new drinks that arrived this fall are the easiest items to miss.

Holiday candy and new drinks that arrived this fall are the easiest items to miss. Prepare your cashiers. Tell them what changed and give them one calm sentence for customers, such as “The state changed what EBT covers, and you can pay for this item another way.” Post any signs your state provides.

The extra 90 days is time to get the shelves right, and the pricebook work is due now. Need help with a pricebook update? Call NRS at (877) 202-8112 or visit our website.