Slew of US lawmakers endorse Illinois Rep. Krishnamoorthi for U.S. Senate primary

Thirty two current and former members of the U.S. House of Representatives launched “Reps for Raja” February 12, 2026, endorsing Raja Krishnamoorthi’s bid for the U.S. Senate.

The Illinois primaries are scheduled for March 17, and early voting has already begun.

The lawmakers listed in the endorsement cover a range of regions, generations, and ideological wings of the Democratic caucus, noted a press release from Krishnamoorthi’s campaign.

“I am humbled and honored that so many of my colleagues across the Democratic caucus have chosen to endorse my campaign for U.S. Senate,” Krishnamoorthi said. “I have fought alongside these leaders to deliver real results on the issues that matter most – they know firsthand what it takes to break through gridlock and secure meaningful wins for working families. It has been a privilege to work alongside these leaders in the House, and I look forward to building on that progress through bicameral partnership and action in the Senate.”

Members of Congress, current and former, who endorsed Krishnamoorthi include:

Ami Bera (CA-06)

Ed Case (HI-01)

Joaquin Castro (TX-20)

Gil Cisneros (CA-31)

Joe Courtney (CT-02)

Jimmy Gomez (CA-34)

Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34)

Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05)

Adam Gray (CA-13)

Luis Gutiérrez* (IL-04)

Phil Hare* (IL-17)

Jim Himes (CT-04)

Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06)

Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

Bill Keating (MA-09)

Mike Levin (CA-49)

Sam Liccardo (CA-16)

Seth Magaziner (RI-02)

Carolyn Maloney* (NY-12)

Dave Min (CA-47)

Jared Moskowitz (FL-23)

Kevin Mullin (CA-15)

Donald Norcross (NJ-01)

Jimmy Panetta (CA-19)

Scott Peters (CA-50)

Emily Randall (WA-06)

Pat Ryan (NY-18)

Greg Stanton (AZ-04)

Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10)

Shri Thanedar (MI-13)

Filemon Vela* (TX-34)

George Whitesides (CA-27)

(Carolyn Maloney and Filemon Vela are former Members of Congress)

According to Ballotpedia, among the several candidates vying for their party’s endorsement there are at least four “Noteworthy” ones. Among the 10 Democrats, these ‘Noteworthy’ ones include US Rep. Robin Kelly; and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, apart from Krishnamoorthi.

On the Republican side, among the 7 Ballotpedia identified former Illinois Republican Party Chair Don Tracy, as the “Noteworthy’ one seeking a GOP nomination.

Krishnamoorthi is considered a frontrunner on the Democratic side. His campaign claims that the 32 endorsements prove that “Raja is the best candidate to represent Illinois in the U.S. Senate.”

The Indian American Congressman is seen as an effective legislator who has worked in a bipartisan fashion when required and has the experience of being a Ranking member in some important Committees.

Among the issues his campaign highlights as Krishnamoorthi’s effectiveness is – taking on Big Pharma on the issue of the opioid addiction epidemic; his work on baby food formulas, and the Big Tobacco manufacturers for reaching out to kids, as well as on pocketbook issues like job creation, education, grocery prices and healthcare, social security and Medicare.