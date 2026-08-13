Sky Bird Marks 50 Years With Golden Jubilee Celebration

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SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Airline consolidator Sky Bird celebrated its 50th anniversary with a Golden Jubilee Gala that brought together airline executives, travel professionals, industry partners, employees and guests from across the United States and Canada.

Founded in 1976 by Arvin Shah and his wife, Jaya Shah, Sky Bird has grown into a major North American airline consolidator, developing partnerships with airlines and travel professionals over five decades. Representatives from Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways, Air India, Lufthansa Group, Qatar Airways, British Airways, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Royal Air Maroc and American Airlines were among those attending the anniversary celebration.

The event also featured official recognition from the state of Michigan. Sky Bird received special tributes presented by Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss and Democratic Leader Ranjeev Puri recognizing the company’s 50 years of business activity, economic contributions, community leadership and commitment to innovation.

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Arvin Shah, chairman of Sky Bird, said the company was founded on the principles of trust, integrity, service and lasting relationships.

“When I founded Sky Bird alongside my wife, Jaya Shah, in 1976, our vision was simple — to build a company founded on trust, integrity, exceptional service, and lasting relationships,” Shah said.

He credited the company’s longevity to its airline partners, employees and travel advisers, saying their loyalty and confidence helped make its achievements possible. He added that while the company is proud of its first 50 years, it remains focused on the future.

Akshay Shah, owner of Sky Bird, said the company plans to build on its legacy by continuing to invest in technology, expand airline partnerships and create additional value for travel advisers.

“The next chapter of Sky Bird is about building on an incredible legacy while continuing to innovate for the future,” he said.

Shah said the company’s goal is not simply to honor its history but to ensure it continues to set a high standard for the travel industry in the years ahead.

Sky Bird CEO Norman Knowles said the company’s 50th anniversary was also an opportunity to recognize the relationships that have contributed to its success.

“Reaching fifty years is an extraordinary milestone, but what makes this anniversary truly special are the relationships we’ve built along the way,” Knowles said.

He said Sky Bird will continue providing travel advisers with products, technology, expertise and support as the travel industry evolves.

Sky Bird provides airfare solutions, booking technology and support to travel professionals across the United States. Its proprietary WINGS Booking Platform provides access to airfare opportunities, New Distribution Capability content, multi-global distribution system capabilities and round-the-clock assistance. The company says it works with more than 100 airline partners worldwide.

The company also recently launched the nationwide #WhyUseATravelAgent initiative, aimed at increasing consumer awareness of the value, expertise and advocacy provided by professional travel advisers.

As Sky Bird enters its next chapter, company leaders said they plan to continue strengthening relationships with airlines, travel advisers and other industry partners while investing in new technology and opportunities for growth.