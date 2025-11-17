SKN Foundation to Celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3 in New Jersey

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Somerset, N.J. — The SKN Foundation will host a community-wide celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, bringing together advocates, families, and leaders committed to advancing inclusion and support for individuals with disabilities. The event, organized through the foundation’s SCOPE (Special Needs Community Outreach Program for Empowerment) initiative, will take place at 6 p.m. at The Imperia in Somerset.

Hosted by award-winning producer and television personality Nisha Mathur, the evening will honor individuals and organizations whose work has significantly improved the lives of people with disabilities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 4.3 percent of American children under 18 have a disability, underscoring what organizers describe as an urgent need for advocacy, culturally sensitive resources, and community engagement.

“This event is more than an awards night,” said Dr. Naveen Mehrotra, founder of the SKN Foundation. “It’s a celebration of human potential, compassion, and community. Every honoree, family, and partner plays a role in creating a more inclusive tomorrow.”

Recognizing Leaders in Disability Advocacy

The celebration will highlight five honorees whose contributions span employment, research, community support, rights advocacy, and medical excellence:

Céline and Eric Guillemot, founders of The Blue Bears Special Meals, will receive the *Disability Champion for Employment and Career Development Award* for creating meaningful training and employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Diana Robins, Ph.D., director of the A.J. Drexel Autism Institute, will be honored as *Disability Champion for Research and Innovation*. She is internationally recognized for her work developing and validating the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (M-CHAT), a widely used autism screening tool.

Venus Majeski, Director of Development and Community Relations at the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities, will receive the *Disability Champion for Community Support Award*. Her leadership supports more than 1,500 people with disabilities statewide.

Sarah M. Adelman, Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Human Services, will be recognized as *Disability Champion for Advocacy and Rights*. Adelman oversees the state’s largest cabinet-level agency, serving millions of residents through health, disability, and family support programs.

Dr. Matthew McDonald, President and CEO of Children’s Specialized Hospital, RWJ Barnabas Health, will be named *Disability Champion for Medical Excellence*. The hospital serves more than 45,000 children annually across 14 New Jersey locations.

The program will also include performances, personal stories from the disability community, and opportunities for attendees to connect with advocates, clinicians, and nonprofit leaders.

A Focus on Supporting South Asian Families

The SKN Foundation’s SCOPE program focuses on bridging cultural and systemic gaps faced by South Asian families raising children with special needs. The initiative offers workshops, a dedicated helpline, and partnerships designed to increase access to essential services and foster understanding within the community.

“We believe that when we celebrate abilities—not disabilities—we move closer to a world where every child and adult is valued for who they are,” said Tripti Bhaskaran, director of the SCOPE program.

Event Information

**Date:** Wednesday, December 3, 2025

**Time:** 6:00 p.m.

**Location:** The Imperia, 1714 Easton Avenue, Somerset, N.J.

**Tickets and Sponsorships:** Available through sknfoundation.org/disability-day

Founded to promote physical, mental, and emotional wellness among South Asians and the broader community, the SKN Foundation operates programs devoted to special needs support, cultural education, and chronic disease prevention.